Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — October 2021

October 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Book 519.45

ACT prep book

5th English workbooks

Magnifying Glass

Otoscope for high school

AMICK, DAVID DOT PHYSICAL 115.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC.

BULK SOFTENER SALT 539.84

SERVICE CALL

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON Cash for lunch life skills 7.27

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 4,915.64

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 1,467.37

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 467.23

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 607.80

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 78.88

CULLIGAN INSTALL WATER SOFTENER 78.42

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 48.14

H & H ROOFING PATCHED ROOF LEAKS 410.00

HAKA GAS 1,003.75

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CLEANING SUPPLIES 622.68

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. fixed unit 85.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 5,061.57

IOWA SCHOOL BUILDINGS & GROUND membership 300.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sight Singing books 200.48

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

LEFLER, AMY REIMBURSE SUPPLIES 293.92

MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATING FILM 270.00

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC homecoming porta pots 570.00

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 220.90

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. Alcohol test kits 42.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 5,700.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 15,734.87

MOVILLE RECORD, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS 165.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 313.20

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 COGNITIVE BUBBLE SHEETS 22.50

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE PLAY FIELD TRIP 50.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.00

PEDERSEN, AMANDA DOT PHYSICAL 135.00

REINKE, SUELLYN CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 191.52

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS CogAt answer recording forms.. 231.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOLASTIC INC.

Classroom Magazines 1,125.71

Weekly Readers for grade 1

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC

CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 691.80

Headphones

SHEETS, JACOB

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 114.96

REIMBURSE MILEAGE

SHOOK, CHAD

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 134.10

REIMBURSE MILEAGE

SOUTH, KAREN MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. ITECH SUPPLIES 907.26

TAHNEE MARA INC. 18” MANWAYS 314.42

THOMPSON INNOVATION Moving Phone Lines 212.99

UHL, RANDY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 229.59

US BANK CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 21,574.61

Really Great Reading renewal

Stop the Bleed kits for school

HD Online subscription

Blast kits for 1st grade

Chromebooks from Cash-outs

Speaker for Elementary PE

ibuprofen Tylenol

Lab materials – HS and Jr. High

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 92.80

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE driver bus training 580.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 2,381.35

WOOD, KEVIN Lincoln speaker coming 250.00

Fund Total: 69,950.10

SHOEMAKER SCHOLARSHIP

MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP CHECK 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES KEURIG CUPS-A LA CARTE 60.90

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 3,543.73

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA & CRAZY BREAD 854.80

MARTIN BROS FOOD & A LA CARTE 18,650.41

US BANK SUPPLIES, TRAVEL MEALS, LODGING, FOOD 457.14

Fund Total: 23,566.98

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 140.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 140.00

ALTA-AURELIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES ATHLETIC ROLLERS, DANCE COSTUMES, CAUTION SIGNS 1,274.62

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS FLOWERS – CORONATION 48.00

BECKER, JOHN OFFICIAL 150.00

BERG, SYLVIA OFFICIAL 80.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSIONS & POP MACHINE 1,370.15

COWLEY, ANNE OFFICIAL 110.00

CRAIG, DON OFFICIAL 110.00

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 115.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS HOMECOMING & PINK OUT APPAREL 4,160.27

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 195.00

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL 160.00

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES FFA RECORD KEEPING SYSTEM 175.00

GIRRES, MITCH OFFICIAL 115.00

GREER, MATT OFFICIAL 115.00

HARRIS, MARK OFFICIAL 70.00

HARRIS, TAYLOR OFFICIAL 115.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SOFTBALL GAME PANTS 2,850.00

HEMPSTEAD, BRAD YEARBOOK WORKSHOP 180.00

HEUER PUBLISHING SPEECH SCRIPTS 138.75

I29 SPORTS JH VOLLEYBALL SHIRTS 252.00

IGHSAU JH MEMBERSHIP DUES 100.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE REGISTRATIONS 190.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP & CONVENTION REGISTRATIONS 345.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 485.88

JACKSON, DAVID HOMECOMING DJ 350.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 140.00

JOHNSON, KIM OFFICIAL.110.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 65.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 110.00

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA HOMECOMING PIZZA 810.75

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD ENTRY FEE 90.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. MUSIC BOOKS & SUPPLIES 334.51

MORRICE, DENNIS OFFICIAL 70.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA JACKET 61.00

NORTHWEST DISTRICT FFA COLT CONFERENCE REGISTRATION 40.00

OA/BCIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 56.00

PICK, STEVE OFFICIAL 110.00

PIERSMA, SCOTT OFFICIAL 115.00

QUILL CORPORATION TICKETS FOR HOME EVENTS 24.85

REINKE, DENNIS OFFICIAL 70.00

SALKER, SETH OFFICIAL 115.00

SAVE – LAWTON-BRONSON L-B UNLIMITED SHIRTS 120.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 115.00

TAYLOR, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 115.00

US BANK CROSS COUNTRY, DANCE, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, STUDENT COUNCIL SUPPLIES, FFA SUPPLIES, FOOTBALL HELMETS, CONES FOR PARKING MARCHING BAND SHOES, SPEAKERS, CHEER BOWS, CHEER SUPPLIES 3,288.04

VAN MAAREN, PAUL OFFICIAL 115.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS CHEER UNIFORM 275.35

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY 2021 YEARBOOK 881.21

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE WVC TOURNAMENT GATE 520.00

WILLER, CHAD OFFICIAL 70.00

WILSON, SHERI OFFICIAL 110.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIAL 150.00

Fund Total: 21,716.38

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 5,003.00

Fund Total: 5,003.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK Storage Totes 260.62

Fund Total: 260.62

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

AMPLIFIED IT GOOGLE WORKSPACE 1,848.00

BURNIGHT GLASS HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE DOORS 18,000.00

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Copier service 1,235.40

CULLIGAN rebuild water softener 4,000.00

H & H ROOFING

Crows Nest reshingle 8,460.00

Repair roof

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY floor entryway mat 3,774.28

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER repair bus 07 10,759.66

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. heat pump not working 1,693.42

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. dehumidifier 1,850.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC rewire parking lot lights 2,775.44

US BANK P-CARD STATEMENT 1,125.46

Fund Total: 55,521.66

DEBT SERVICE FUND

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

