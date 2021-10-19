Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — September 13, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, September 13, 2021

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call — All present

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

Discussion of homecoming parade

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

School year is off to a great start

ISASP scores are in and have been sent home to parents. Students did very well.

Homecoming is next week and the elementary will attend the parade and pep rally

COVID numbers have been good to start the year.

2. Secondary Principal Report

High school dance for homecoming has been moved up to 7:30-9:30 pm

TLC met to review Iowa Assessment scores and write school improvement plan.

3. Monthly Financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial statements

4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

J. New Business

1. Approve nutrition board policy

Amick moved to approve nutrition wellness policy. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of cook

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Brittany Dykuizen. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

2. Approve resignation of assistant archery coach

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Curt Holtz as assistant archery coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of assistant softball coach

Woolridge moved to approve the resignation of Mady Bunnell as assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained.

4. Approve hiring of para professional

Reinke moved to approve Lindsay Gilliam as para professional. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve hiring of para professional

Sappingfield moved to approve Jamie Keleher as para professional. Amick seconded. All in favor

6. Approve hiring of elementary teacher

Woolridge moved to approve SuEllyn Reinke as elementary teacher. Amick seconded. All in favor. Reinke abstained.

7. Approve hiring of cook

Amick moved to approve Erin Havermanas cook. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve head speech coach

Reinke moved to approve Emily Klaumann as head speech coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve quiz bowl coach

Woolridge moved to approve Sara White as quiz bowl coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve hiring of assistant football coach

Reinke moved to approve Bret Van Muyden as junior high football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn — Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 7:48

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021