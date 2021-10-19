Marilyn Reed

Marilyn J. Reed, 88, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Whispering Creek Senior Living in Sioux City.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20 at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Larkin Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Marilyn Joyce Brown, the daughter of George and Evelyn (Coleman) Brown, was born February 4, 1933, in Correctionville, Iowa. She graduated from Correctionville High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.

On August 25, 1963, Marilyn was united in marriage with Charles Reed in Sioux City. She was primarily a homemaker but did hold various positions outside the home over the years including at AT&T and McDonald’s. Charles died Nov. 8, 2001.

Marilyn enjoying exercising and playing racquetball.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, John of Sioux City, and Eric of Yankton, S.D.; grandchildren, Jacob and Charlize Reed; a great-granddaughter, Allison Reed; step-grandson, Travis Moerman; siblings, Larry (Vesta) Brown of Sioux City, and Connie (Dave) Harris of Spokane, Wash.; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and five siblings.