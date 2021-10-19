Moville City Council Minutes — October 6, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, Joel Robinson, John Parks are present. Nate Bauer is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the utility billing reports for the previous month, seconded by Conolly. There were no permits for the Council to review. Guests include Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Jerry Sailer, Chris Howrey, Arnold Grell, Tim Grell, James Hesse, Dakin Schultz and Jason O’Mara.

During Open Forum, Chris Howrey expressed concerns about the process for replacing sidewalks and the lack of extensions for timeframes for some residents that might not be able to meet certain deadlines due to income restrictions. She stated that she will be working with her neighbors to replace sidewalks in their area, she stated that she was not anti-sidewalk but there wasn’t any discussion about fairness of this project. Arnold Grell also spoke about sidewalks, stating that his lot would need to add three areas for sidewalks. He also noted that when he purchased that home it was stated that this area would not need sidewalks due to the wide streets. Mr. Grell also said that the meeting should be held later so that working people could make the meeting.

James Hesse reiterated that he was told the Belknap addition did not need sidewalks due to the wide streets. Mr. Hesse also stated his concern with utility lines running parallel to the road needing to be moved and the cost associated with the relocation. He noted that he has seen many people walking in the road on Fair Street instead of on the sidewalk, asked the Police Department if there have been any reports of pedestrians being hit by a car and also asked if the Police would start ticketing pedestrians for not using the sidewalk. Tim Grell also noted his concern for adding sidewalk in an area that was noted to have wide streets and not need a sidewalk. Chris Howrey asked if the City would be interested in a shared position with the School, there is funding available to pay someone .02 hrs a day to assist at the school. Positions that were noted are as follows: transportation, business office, maintenance and potentially others.

Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Council will wait until Engineer Gernhart reviews potential costs before logistics of vacating North leg of Frontage Road can be discussed in detail.

No action at this time. Liquor license application from Sunnybrook Flower Shop was motioned to be approved by Conolly seconded by Malm. Motion approved.

Council discussed golf cart/UTV/ATV’s on city streets. Robinson motioned to approve. Parks seconded. All ayes. Parks motioned to waive 2ndreading. Conolly seconded. Robinson motioned to wave 3rd reading and Parks seconded. All ayes. Motion carried. Council discussed compensating council members for attending various meetings in their capacity as Council Members. It was decided they be reimbursed at the Council rate.

Council discussion about sidewalk recommendations; Robinson said the proposal wasn’t thorough and needed actual dates, there was concern about costs associated with it that are unknown and how those costs would be allocated. Malm stated that he felt the project should start on the north side of Main Street at adding a sidewalk could cause an undue hardship for some residents. Conolly suggested that it be looked into if the Public Works could add sidewalks and there be a cost sharing option. Parks noted that he believes that sidewalks are needed to continue developing Moville but didn’t believe the recommendations addressed all of the concerns at this point. Mayor Fisher asked the Council to add dates and recommendations to the plan but would table it at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Dakin Schultz added that he has been nominated as the Chair of the Planning and Zoning board. There was one resignation, Dr. Maxwell so they would need to replace that position.

Mr. Schultz also noted that Jason O’Mara was now the Vice Chair for the Board.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 6:44 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Megan Cross, Deputy City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021