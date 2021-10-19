Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills — October 13, 2021

Pierson City Council

October 13, 2021

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday Oct 13 at 7PM at City Hall. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order with the following council present: Krier, Saxen, and McQueen. Motion by Saxen to approve the consent agenda, seconded by McQueen; all vote aye; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda included minutes and financials from Sept and Claims thru Oct 13th. The sheriff report was reviewed, they responded to 6 calls for service and conducted over 13 hours of directed patrols.

Ray Cook from Silversmith data presented an asset management program to the council. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Krier to purchase; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Saxen, seconded by Krier to approve an ad/donation to the KP yearbook for $50.00; all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen to sign the vendor agreement with Community Action Agency for the LIHWAP program; all voted aye; motion carried.

Chad Kehrt updated the council on the 4th Street Project.

Motion by Krier, seconded by McQueen to sign a contract with Builders to continue with the mower replacement program in 2024.

Pay Request #2 for $94051.90 was approved upon a motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye; motion carried.

Pay Request #3 for $165016.90 was approved upon a motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier to approve RESOLUTION 2021-18 A RESOLUTION TRANSFERRING MONEY FROM THE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TO THE SEWER FUND FOR THE 4TH St PROJECT, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Krier to approve

RESOLUTION 2021-19 A RESOLUTION TO CLOSE MAIN STREET ON OCTOBER 30 ON A TEMPORARY BASIS for Trunk or Treat event

All vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier to adjourn the meeting seconded by Saxen; all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

REC electric $27.02

Ace Engine fuel additive $484.00

Airgas supplies $122.33

Badger Meter cell fee $172.66

Bainbridge Construction Pay #2 $94,051.90

Bainbridge Construction Pay #3 $165,016.90

C & K Construction steps $1,272.30

Certified Testing soil testing $1,150.00

Clark’s Hardware supplies $44.98

Dave Hutton reimb. conf. fee $769.78

Doug Nuebaum deposit return $100.00

EMP ambulance supplies $680.16

Feld Fire supplies $159.95

Foundation Analytical testing $63.50

Frontier phone/internet $214.37

GEMT fees $56.63

IAMU conference fee $115.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue sales tax $27.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue WET tax $958.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue withholding $682.00

Iowa DNR water use fee $95.00

Iowa League of Cities budget workshop $50.00

IPERS pension $1,106.60

Jeanette Beekman exp. reimburse $373.60

Kevin Reinking reimb. conf. fee $125.00

Kingsley Drug amb. supplies $253.39

LP Gill landfill assessment $1,884.90

Michelle Hansen deposit return $46.33

MIdAmerican electric $1,342.34

New Coop fuel $97.40

REC electric $28.36

Richardson Trucking crushed concrete $1,426.22

Robert Goeden reimb. conf. fee $125.00

Rolling Oil tire repair $50.00

Sanitary Services refuse contract $7,161.00

Staples supplies $4.18

Super 8 conference hotel $80.63

The Record subscription $33.00

Theresa Emge reimb. conf. fee $125.00

Thompson Law Office legal fees $1,915.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,575.35

USPS postage $1,419.76

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $7,430.20

Verizon internet $56.16

Wellmark insurance $2,586.36

Woodbury County Library assessment $7,400.00

Woodbury County Recorder fees $7.00

Woodbury County Solid Waste landfill assessment $1,126.00

Ziegler Inc. fire truck repair $5,597.75

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021