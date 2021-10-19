Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — September 14, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 14, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; except Don Kass. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the September 14, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the August 31, 2021 meeting. There was no meeting on September 7th. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve 9/3/21 & 9/15/21 payrolls and claims paid on 9/7/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the list of surplus items for the Plymouth County auction on 9/18/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the annual Urban Renewal report for FY 2020-21. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the G&A Sitzmann’s Homestead Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 35 of Stanton Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 6 of Washington Township and Section 5 of Johnson Township on Hickory Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit for Frontier Communication in Section 30 of Grant Township on Hickory Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 34/35 Johnson Township on K22. Motion Carried.

Quinn Slaven of Summit Carbon Solutions called at 10:45 am into the Board of Supervisors to provide information and have a discussion on the carbon pipeline that will be running through Plymouth County from ethanol plants and to a station in North Dakota.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 9-7-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 122.00

Access Systems copier contract 428.60

Noel Ahmann 911 wages, mileage, postage 1095.39

Akron Hometowner publications 588.07

All Saints Parish rent assistance 300.00

Allied Oil & Supply MISCELLANEOUS 526.03

Alpha Wireless 1/4 wave whip 932.70

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 325.64

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 27,500.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 75-8 fire extinguisher 96.89

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bomgaars misc supplies 763.34

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

C & R Supply sprayer parts 1447.15

CAP, LLC GRANULAR 166.32

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 512.34

Century Link phone 20.18

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 15,977.86

Cornhusker International FILTERS 1638.33

Culligan Water DL water 49.54

CWD kitchen supplies 1530.45

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 148.16

Eakes Inc. supplies 134.62

Stacey Feldman meeting reimbursements 647.06

Fisch Funeral Home transport med examiner 550.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare ER expenses 168.00

Forterra CONCRETE PIPE 3815.20

Frontier phone 1404.85

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 1735.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 263.42

Jolynn Goodchild misc reimbursements 711.76

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 79.61

Grainger SAFETY 641.71

Joseph Grasz SAFETY 88.00

H & H Contractors BOX CULVERTS 93,583.20

Hardware Hank supplies 5.99

Jamie Hauser mtg reimb 377.88

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 5454.31

Hughes Co Sheriff service 74.00

IMWCA work comp premium 7341.00

Iowa Land Records registration fee 50.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign parts 2703.95

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 221.63

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 365.00

Jensen Motors oil change, parts 931.46

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 60,876.56

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 40.62

Kingsley Ambulance Service transport 200.00

Klass Law Firm legal fees 45.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 2580.00

City of Le Mars DHS utilities 39.49

Le Mars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 630.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 507.60

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 77,177.44

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 256.70

Mail Services mv renewal printing 935.84

Menards custodial supplies 195.45

Metal Culverts Inc. CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 24,620.40

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6543.32

Midwest Wheel PARTS 448.26

Ryan Morrison rental assistance 300.00

Mr. Muffler OUTSIDE SERVICE 456.51

Sharon K Nieman cell phone, conf. reimb. 46.37

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 657.10

Shawn Olson network switch replacement 5137.23

One Office Solutions office supplies 187.40

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 294.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport 2410.34

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 45,855.63

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 2087.31

Premier Communications box rental 741.05

Primebank Omaha water 99.28

Qualification Targets FBI silhouette training 285.73

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 180.00

Quick Supply PIPE CULVERTS 1015.08

Darin Raymond misc. reimbursements 1421.31

Northwest REC electric 2549.92

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 153.90

Jill Renken education expense reimb 657.20

Richards Construction construction project 116,814.09

Riekes Equipment PARTS.. 384.76

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES.. 1421.55

Thomas Rohe SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 109.74

State Election Admin. election training reg 50.00

Sherwin Williams supplies 39.70

Sioux Sales Company uniform 231.25

Shelly Sitzmann meals, mileage 344.30

Sooland Bobcat Rental BRIDGES 175.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 322.45

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment Inc. PARTS 107.93

Storey Kenworthy election supplies 75.51

The Masters Touch tax statements 1625.03

Tool Depot SAFETY 33.98

Total Motors repairs 2593.94

Transource PARTS 70.29

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 205,853.91

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD FLASHING LIGHTS 1064.14

USIC Locating Services locate services 225.51

Van Diest Supply chemicals 3001.20

Lynn VanWhye Jurrens rent assistance 300.00

Verizon cell phone services 965.67

VISA misc. Sheriffs expenses 531.49

Wagner Auto Supply sprayer parts 453.96

Wal-Mart supplies 205.38

Duane Walhof training 258.41

WesTel Systems trunkline 324.32

Wex Bank fuel 6630.74

Williams & Company audit services 5000.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 98.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 9144.25

Ziegler Inc PARTS 11837.11

