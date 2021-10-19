Public Notice — NPDES Permit, Brett Baldwin

Public Notice

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)

Public Notice Date: October 21, 2021

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is proposing to approve an application for issuance of an NPDES permit for the facility described below:

Applicant Name And Address: Brett Baldwin, 2406 Mason Avenue, Anthon, Iowa 51004

Facility Location: N½ of NW¼ of Section 15, T87N, R43W, Miller Township, Woodbury County, Iowa

Description Of Facility: The applicant currently operates a 14 acre open feedlot that has a total maximum animal capacity of 2,400 head of beef cattle. Two earthen settled open feedlot effluent basins with a total storage capacity of 4,012,621 gallons is serving a total drainage area of 20.5 acres. There must be no discharge except when precipitation events greater than the 25-year, 24-hour rainfall event (5.6 inches) causes an overflow of the production area, that is designed, constructed, operated and maintained to contain manure, open feedlot effluent, settled open feedlot effluent, settleable solids or process wastewater and have a NPDES permit as required by State and Federal rules. Generated manure and effluent must be land applied according to the DNR approved nutrient management plan (NMP).

Discharge Whenever Precipitation Events Cause An Overflow Would Be To: Unnamed creek

Basis For Limitations In Permit: Federal Effluent Guidelines

Anyone wishing to comment on or object to the proposed issuance of this permit must do so in writing within forty-five (45) days of the date shown at the top of this notice. All comments received will be considered in the final determination. If no objections are received within forty-five (45) days, the Department will issue a final permit. Anyone desiring a public hearing must cite their specific reasons why a hearing should be held.

Copies of the proposed permit and other information may be viewed online using the Wastewater Permit Information Exchange (WWPIE) system at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/wwpie/ by clicking on search and then change permit status to “draft” or from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday at the above street address. In addition, copies of this information may be requested by calling (515) 725-8410.

