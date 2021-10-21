Page 3 — This Week’s Local Obituaries By Editor | October 21, 2021 | 0 Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 & 8 of this week’s Record. You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below: Karen Isbell Rose Cloud William “Bill” Widman, Jr. MaryAnn Zenor Donna Faye Tucker Ervin “Shorty” Koeppe Marilyn Reed Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page One — Mike Benjamin Farm is Photographer’s Dream October 21, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Blackened Shrimp with Fennel October 21, 2021 | No Comments » Page 11 — L-B Junior High Football Donates Helmet to Westwood October 21, 2021 | No Comments »