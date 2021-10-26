| logout
City of Correctionville — Legal Notice
Correctionville City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing on November 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Correctionville Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, to vacate the following described property:
The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.
Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.
Dated this 12th day of October, 2021.
City of Correctionville
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 28, 2021