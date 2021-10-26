Edward “Roger” Sand, age 82, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Anthon United Methodist Church of Anthon, IA, with Lay Pastor Shirley Nelson officiating. Committal Services followed in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNiff Post No. 389 of the American Legion of Anthon, IA.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon is in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Roger was born on July 6, 1939, the son of Nicholas “Nick” and Opal (Luckel) Sand. On December 6, 1964, Roger was united into marriage to Beulah Jean Siefke Botcher in the United Methodist Church of Anthon.

Roger worked for Woodbury County as a road grader but later became a farmer. After farming he started his career in construction working for Bruce Construction, Joy Construction and later Anderson Construction until retirement.

He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Anthon and a member of the American Legion McNiff Post No. 389 of Anthon. Roger enjoyed hunting for coon, deer and coyote. One of Roger’s biggest joys in life was being called “Grandpa” and he treasured every moment with his grandchildren and family.

Those left to remember his memory are daughters, Deanna (Phil) Adler of Anthon, IA, Dennise (Tim) Collins of Medina, OH; son Dennis (Jennifer) Botcher of Spencer, IA; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brother Rollie (Ann) Sand of FL; sisters: Karen (Ron) Heath of Sioux City, IA, Sherrie Eickholt of CA, Sheryl (Fidell) Wadsworth of Sioux City, IA; extended family and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas “Nick” and Opal Sand; infant brother Ronald Sand; wife Beulah Sand; and parents-in-law Carl and Opal Siefke.