Geraldine “Gerry” Weinreich, 92, of Kingsley, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Private graveside services were held at the time due to COVID restrictions. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Gerry’s life will now be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley, IA, on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.