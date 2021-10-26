Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — September 21, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 21, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except Mike VanOtterloo. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the September 21, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the September 14, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve 9/17/21 payroll and the claims paid on 9-21-21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to canvass the Akron Westfield School Bond Special Election that was held on 9/14/21 as follows: Shall the A-W School General Obligation Bond public measure be adopted? Shall the Board of Directors of the Akron-Westfield Community School District in the County of Plymouth, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed, $8,990,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip an addition to its existing educational facilities, to remodel, repair, equip and improve its existing educational facilities, and to improve the site. YES: 606 votes, NO: 329 votes TOTAL: 935 votes. The public measure passed and received and exceeded the minimum of 60% yes votes to pass. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Homestead and Military credit applications. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Sitzmann’s Subdivision in Section 12 of America Township. Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-nay. Motion Carried.

Scott Te Stroete, Angie Erdman, Ryan Boone, and Kelly Kreber of Premier Communications were present to discuss a large fiber project in rural Plymouth County and seeking $3,095,000 in ARPA funding from the County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to table the Premier Communications ARPA funding request decision from the County to the meeting on Sept. 28th, 2021. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:42 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-21-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 91.50

Addept Media advertising 55.00

AgriVision Equipment JD parts 222.70

City of Akron UTILITIES 63.29

Alpha Wireless supplies 39.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 56.12

Amy Augustine mileage 29.68

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 475.70

Bomgaars supplies 286.59

Susan Brown election official 155.00

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Campbell’s Electric BUILDINGS 2970.00

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 97.50

Derek Christoffel meeting/supplies 116.27

Cornhusker International FILTERS 221.72

CWD kitchen supplies 3394.85

The Dailey Stop fuel 166.67

Victoria DeVos office supplies 85.20

Eakes Inc. supplies 528.95

Fareway kitchen supplies 297.49

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1136.46

Fastenal supplies 246.59

Stacey Feldman election supplies 235.83

First Coop Assoc fuel 50.67

Floyd Valley Healthcare nursing contract & screening 2807.08

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 129,962.94

Sharon Frerichs Election official 211.40

Frericks Repair repairs 2904.64

Frontier phone services 2988.42

G & R Controls maint. contract 2120.50

Sue Gabel election official 155.00

Connie Galles painting 322.00

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 21587.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 199.07

Get Branded 360 uniform-Pecks 132.50

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 210.48

Grainger SAFETY 18.91

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 112,217.20

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 192,078.39

Hamilton-Smith Construction GRANULAR 9212.50

Hancock Concrete Products CONCRETE PIPE 28,359.72

Jamie Hauser mileage 458.64

Highland Materials black dirt/topsoil 289.25

City of Hinton UTILITIES 129.73

Horizon Distribution wash card 50.00

Hughes Excavation fill dirt 500.00

IACCVSO training fee 60.00

ICCS training reg 195.00

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 74.95

Iowa APCO Fall Conference 230.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. victim witness training 75.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety online warrant & articles 3474.00

Iowa NENA conference registration 230.00

Iowa Prison Industries PCCB signage/posts 90.40

IPAC IPAC Assessor-software 3000.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 48.80

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 562.10

Jensen Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 3977.31

Johnson Controls fire alarm testing 1134.59

Jim Jones office supplies 79.69

J-W Tank Line fuel 2029.33

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 109.68

DuRetta Kelly election official 50.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber PARTS 2225.18

Judy Lang rent assistance.. 300.00

City of Le Mars utilities 1310.24

LeMars Agri Center elk feed 125.64

LeMars Daily Sentinel pubs 208.17

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 131,619.59

Alan Lucken mileage 29.12

Menards supplies 783.87

Terry & Lisa Messelhiser rent assistance 350.00

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 18,756.50

Meylor Chiropractic Clinic preemployment screening 65.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 3301.98

Midwest Card & ID Solutions card system 1250.00

Midwest Honda mower parts & repairs 498.06

Midwest Wheel PARTS 913.96

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4119.90

David Moller GROUNDS 150.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 907.89

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 484.80

Oden Enterprises PILING 32,904.00

Shawn Olson misc reimbursements 581.68

One Office Solutions supplies 542.89

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 196.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 85.00

Kyle Petersen meals/training 32.64

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency landfill charges 166.51

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 955.06

Pottawattamie Co. Sheriff mileage 44.00

Premier Communications internet/phone 1848.43

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 105.00

City of Remsen UTILITIES 139.75

Janice Renken election official 18.40

Kathy Renken election official 56.96

Richards Construction construction project 105,979.28

Rolling Oil oil 5253.66

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 14381.07

Schmillen Construction MISCELLANEOUS 694.34

Sherwin Williams paint/supplies 1068.29

Sioux Co Sheriff service 36.72

Siouxland Concrete BOX CULVERTS 2428.76

Shelly Sitzmann cell reimb allowance 90.00

SPI GRANULAR 12429.45

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 69.60

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stivers Ford ’21 Ford F150 33,319.00

Stone Group Architects architect fees 1189.44

Mark Sturgeon transcripts 49.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 686.90

The Record publications 131.75

Thomson Reuters West court library 1504.66

Tool Depot SAFETY 81.73

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 1500.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 182,370.40

Union County Electric tower 102.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 84.00

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 318.00

USIC Locating Services locate services 442.08

Utility Equipment BOX CULVERTS 308.40

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 489.25

Vanguard Appraisals appraisal services 5187.50

Verizon wireless services 495.58

VISA conference expenses 294.40

Wagner Auto Supply generator replace battery 279.95

Wal-Mart supplies 605.72

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

JoAnne Waterbury election official 175.00

WesTel Systems trunkline 358.28

Wex Bank fuel 6384.72

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 5921.21

