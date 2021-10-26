Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — September 28, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 28, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. Mike VanOtterloo was available via conference call. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the September 28, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the September 21, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued on September 30, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a 28E agreement with the IDNR and Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded Meis, to commit $2.44 million of Plymouth County ARPA funds to Premier Communication subject to approval from the federal government contacts to Plymouth County and subject to within 1 year the Board conduct a review to consider funding the remaining $655,000 to Premier Communications and with an agreement written by the County Attorney regarding this transaction and conditions. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 19/30 in Grant Township on C16. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the right of way for project LC-281980. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:09 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021