Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — October 5, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 10/05/2021

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 191.03

Alons, Ngu PEO Costs 36.50

Anderson Printing 10450 Anderson Bros Printing 5,888.41

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Replacement battery 134.78

Avery Bros Sign Co. 15325 Signs for parks (8) 464.00

B & B Cleaning Specialist 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Bid 18,501.28

Beacom, Coleen 104785 PEO Costs 36.32

Beyer, Shelly PEO Costs 43.78

Bomgaars Shop Tools 3,637.41

Boyle, Bonnie PEO Costs 80.40

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 8.96

Bronson, City Of 32516 28E Agreement 567.03

Buck, Amy PEO Costs 60.58

Burke Engineering 36400 Supplies for new office 289.90

CW Suter & Son Inc 86382 Tunnel water leak repair 682.00

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2021 Bridge Inspection 5,397.40

Casey Jackson Truck Concrete-6 yards/Owego 720.00

Cecil-Starlin, AJ 500411 PEO Costs 27.20

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 286.71

CHN Garbage Service Garbage service SP21/L 1,122.71

Clerk Of Dist Court 50815 03-97-1- -GC-PR044212 10.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 650.09

Colt, Marlene K 104400 PEO Costs 33.00

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #402 410.45

Correctionville City Of 39000 Water 10.34

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Ricoh Maint Contract 295.46

Cushing, City Of 61700 28E Agreement 550.41

Danbury, City Of 62484 28E Agreement 3,501.87

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 1,853.59

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 119.92

Echo Group 101509 Cable for door access 92.61

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 34.22

Fedex 81003 Postage 18.06

Foundation Building 105788 Supplies for new office 563.97

Gallagher Benefit 105437 GASB 75 Valuation- July 6,000.00

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-AU21/S 968.50

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 22.00

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Tire Repairs #200, #20 92.00

Grossnickle, Genevi 104455 PEO Costs 54.98

Hamann, Marilyn K 233489 PEO Costs 68.50

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 93.45

Heineman, Mary 104466 PEO Costs 48.15

Hisey, Randy S. 110300 MHMH028130 2,444.40

Home Depot Pro 105875 Electrical supplies 532.37

Hornick, City of 112900 28E Agreement 1,381.23

Husted, Jeanita 105745 PEO Costs 25.64

HyVee #1382 100038 Wellness Fair Lunch 1,310.75

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Jackie 976.80

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #502 2,975.16

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,774.28

Interstate Battery 133771 Batteries #223 349.90

Iowa County Engineers 229905 Nahra Registration 1,900.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Annual water use fee 95.00

Iowa Dept. of Transport 118637 Blades 63,703.36

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Jail School 2,375.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,092.71

Istate Truck Center 103383 Labor #504 293.76

Jacobs, Gayle PEO Costs 59.80

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ Materials 4,114.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Air compressor parts 11.66

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 L/LC Matters 70.00

Klemke***, Ian 500687 Mileage 9/18, 9/19 10.08

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 887.71

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Post 1,533.13

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,201.66

Mathers, Linda 105431 PEO Costs 66.18

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 45.92

Menards 199721 Shop & cabin supplies 783.63

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 38,820.91

Mid Country Machine 102695 Parts #526 36.00

Mid Step Services 159884 Vacuuming 100.00

Midwest Honda Suzuki Deck wheel – Kubota mower 200.24

Monona County Audit 165262 MONONA COUNTY DRAINAGE 65,353.71

Moore, Richard 500573 PEO Costs 49.38

Moriarty, Glenda 103631 PEO Costs 32.24

Moville Record PAPER 33.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #512 16,476.02

National Academy Emerg. 98469 Vondrak EMD Recert 55.00

Nelson, Shirley J 103730 PEO Costs 61.56

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 66.99

Nippert, Vicki PEO Costs 76.90

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer tower utilities 352.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 19.87

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Battery 138.35

Oto, City of 180887 28E Agreement 57.22

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 7.84

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage Reimbursement 19.04

Pictometry Internat 102889 Sioux City Assessor 7,250.00

Pierson, City of 1571 28E Agreement 598.43

Pope, Richard 104923 PEO Costs 53.38

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Letterhead 1,206.00

Reimert, Joanne 500129 PEO Costs 24.00

Road Machinery & Supplies 978 Parts #930 427.59

Rose, Paula PEO Costs 52.48

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear main drian – fac 240.00

Ruba, Patricia PEO Costs 40.80

Ruble, Mary PEO Costs 33.81

Safelite Fulfillmen 104428 Window repair for damage 236.98

Salix, City of 204700 28E Agreement 644.88

SEAT Treasurer 105658 Pat- SEAT Con’t Educ 65.00

Security National Bank Travel, School, Postage 2,942.98

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc. 212625 Community Planning Act 50,000.00

Siouxland Grass & Forage 104570 Grass 522.50

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 17.10

Sirchie Finger Print 260 Household Supplies 767.70

Smithland, City of 98879 28E Agreement 283.54

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Battery for tools 101.95

Standard Insurance 500112 October Insurance 13,621.67

Stanton, Gail PEO Costs 60.58

Steig***, Craig 105096 Mileage 9/21, 9/25 13.44

Sulsberger, Deborah 225977 PEO Costs 53.12

Sulsberger, Kimberly 500493 PEO Costs 52.07

Tevis, Glenna PEO Costs 20.00

The Seed Shed 104625 Seed & Fertilizer 1,012.50

Truax Co (New Hope- 1335) Parts for truax drills 48.72

Uhl Seed Inc. 104438 Seed & Fertilizer 112.00

Vac Shack Inc. 238519 Equip Maint 34.95

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. 239345 Engineering Service 274.63

Viken, Harvey PEO Costs 27.99

VSP Vision Service 104078 October 2021 Vision 1,390.33

Washburn, Norman 105415 PEO Costs 44.98

Weber, Ramona 105639 PEO Costs 74.66

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 139,397.16

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet servic 94.02

Wickey, Cherrie 500449 PEO Costs 32.36

Wickey, Ryan PEO Costs 20.00

Wigman Co. 250300 Plumbing supplies 2,044.48

Williges LLC 102485 Semi-Annual Parking 3,600.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 2021 Dodge Ram 16,300.00

WReeves and Associates 500680 Flares 5,390.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Filters #513, #517, #5 1,690.67

———————————————–

Grand Total: 523,932.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021