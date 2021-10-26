Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — October 12, 2021

OCTOBER 12, 2021

FORTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung (phone), De Witt and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Coordinator, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the agenda for October 12, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by to De Witt approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 5, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $2,831,205.52. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Tavain Hatfield, VIN #GE10233281, 1975 New Moon.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,350

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Tavain Hatfield is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #GE10233281 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #GE10233281 1975 New Moon

WHEREAS, the above-stated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Tavain Hatfield.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Paul & Vicki Pollard, VIN #0507746403AB, 1980 Champion.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,351

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Paul & Vicki Pollard is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #0500746403AB, located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #0500746403AB 1980 Champion

WHEREAS, the above-stated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Paul & Vicki Pollard.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Keith Ryan, VIN #39A20955S, 1993 Colt.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,352

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Keith Ryan is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #39A20955S located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #39A20955S 1993 Colt

WHEREAS, the above-stated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Keith Ryan.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Marco Diaz Lopez, VIN #27154, 1969 Trl Enterprises.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,353

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS Marco Diaz Lopez is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #27154 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #27154 1969 Trl Enterprises

WHEREAS, the above-stated property has taxes payable including special assessments and the property is owned by Marco Diaz Lopez.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lidia Angel, VIN #AP11378, 1978 Artcraft.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,354

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lidia Angel is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #AP11378 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #AP11378 1978 Artcraft

WHEREAS, the above-stated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lidia Angel.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO, RESOLVED this 12th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for City of Sioux City, Parcel #8948134290111.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,355

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the City of Sioux City is the titleholder of real estate parcel #894813429011 and located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894813429011

LL-SC COMM 89-48 W Ω VAC CLEVELAND ST; N Ω VAC W 31ST ST; INTERSECTION OF W Ω VAC CLEVELAND ST & N Ω W 31ST ST; INTERSECTION OF W Ω VAC FOX ST & N Ω VAC W 31ST ST; AND INTERSECTION W Ω VAC CLEVELAND ST AND VAC W 30TH ST

WHEREAS, the above-stated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcels are owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the City of Sioux City requests the Board of Supervisors abate the balance of $22.00, tax representing that part of the taxes after which the City of Sioux City was in sole possession; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the City of Sioux City is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the balance of $22.00 of the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.63 for the taxes owed for the 2021-2022 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detention’s September population report. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly report for July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Barbara Sloniker, Siouxland Chamber about the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau, introduced Kristi Franz, new Executive Director of the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for Zoning District Map Amendment to rezone GIS parcel #894634300004, owned by Flewelling Farms, LC, to Agricultural Estates. The Chairperson called to anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to conduct the second reading and waive the third reading of the ordinance for zoning district map amendment and adopt as proposed Ordinance #59. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. to approve the establishment of a Level B Road System. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the establishment of a Level B Road System. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the plans for the Oak Ridge Park Project. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve Uretek for $82,000.00 for culvert repair. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for gravel production. The bids are as follows:

Bedrock Gravel — $469,000.00

Hallett Materials — $648,000.00

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to award the bid for gravel production to Bedrock Gravel for $469,000.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 19, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021