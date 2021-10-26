Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — October 5, 2021

OCTOBER 5, 2021

FORTIETH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 05, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson (phone), Ung (phone), De Witt and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for October 05, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 28, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $439,639.70. Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Thomas Hindman, Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-01-21, $31.15/hour, 36%-$8.39/hr., Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Jail Sergeant. The promotion of Kyle Cleveringa, Deputy Sergeant; County Sheriff Dept., Effective 10-04-21, $38.15/hour, 19%=$6.16/hr., Promotion from Senior Deputy to Deputy Sergeant; the reclassification of Jordan Schultz, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., Effective 10-18-21, $21.88/hour, 4%=$.86/hr., Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2; the reclassification of Christopher Tritz, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-18-21, $21.92/hour, 3.4%=$.73/hr., Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Step 2 to Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894721355021, 1619 Pierce St.

RESOLUTION #13,348

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The South Sixty-eight feet (S 68í) of the North One Hundred and Eighteen feet (N 118í) of Lot One (1) in Block Nine (9), of Higman’s Addition to the City of Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (1619 Pierce Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 19th Day of October, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 19th Day of October, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $374.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 5th Day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Jake Muecke. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive for signatures a Resolution for Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Carried 4-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,349

PROCLAMATION FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

WHEREAS, domestic violence is a serious crime affecting individuals and families in all Siouxland communities; all races, ages, income levels, lifestyles and sexes; and in fact, is probably affecting someone you know; and every 9 seconds someone experiences the crime of domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, one in three women and one in nine men will be a victim of violence in their lifetime; domestic violence violates an individual’s human rights by destroying dignity, security, and self-worth due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic control or abuse; SafePlace works every day to help end these acts of violence and to help rebuild the lives of the survivors; and

WHEREAS, in Siouxland, SafePlace is available 24 hours a day every day of the year and last year responded to nearly 2000 victims fleeing domestic abuse and despite high census and a global pandemic, no one in an unsafe situation was turned away; and

WHEREAS, the impact of domestic violence affects all of the members of the community, and only a coordinated community response will put a stop to these atrocious crimes and assure funding is continuously available to provide these lifesaving services; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rocky De Witt, Chairman, on behalf of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of October, 2021 as “DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH” in Woodbury County, Iowa and urge all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled events and programs and to think about the fact that it is someone you know.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 5th day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for overburden removal in the Little Sioux Park gravel pit. The bids are as follows:

Leroy & Sons, Inc — $85,600.00

Lieber Construction, Inc — $95,000.00

Holly Brown Construction, Inc — $106,900.00

Bedrock Gravel — $139,000.00

West Branch Construction LLC — $148,995.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc — $165,400.00

Peterson Contractors, Inc — $178,000.00

C.J. Moyna & Sons, LLC — $182,400.00

Flewelling Earthmoving, Inc — $195,434.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed. Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for overburden removal in the Little Sioux Park gravel pit to Leroy & Sons, Inc. for $85,600.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for HMA Rout and Seal 2021 project with Sioux Commercial Sweeping for $62,700.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for Zoning District Map Amendment to rezone GIS parcel #894634300004, owed by Flewelling Farms, LC, to Agricultural Estates. The Chairperson called to anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the zoning district map amendment for GIS Parcel #894634300004 to Agricultural Estates. Carried 4-0. Copy filed

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 12, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021