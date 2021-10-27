City of Correctionville — Legal Notice

Correctionville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing on November 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Correctionville Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, to vacate the following described property:

The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.

Dated this 12th day of October, 2021.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021