Lawton City Council — October 13, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

October 13, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on October 13, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss (via phone), Nelsen, and Saunders. Heiss arrived at the meeting around 5:37pm. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Jennifer Stillwell, Marie Farrell, Blake Stubbs, Clark Hummel, Lori Hummel, Carly Hummel, Chad Sitzmann, Matt Richardson, and Mark Richardson.

Agenda: Motion by Baltushis, second by Nelsen to approved the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Forum: Chad Sitzmann approached the council about a sewer line backup that caused a backup in his basement to see if there was anything the council could do to help with cleanup costs. After discussion, topic will be tabled until the November council meeting.

Sheriff Report: The WCSO conducted directed patrols totaling 28 hours and 46 minutes, and 4 calls for service. Deputies also spent 2 hours doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Fire Report: There were no calls for service for September.

Clerk’s Report: Clerk reported that stalls have been ordered for Tara Way Park shelter restrooms, uniforms for city employees were ordered, an Emergency Contact page has been compiled and posted at city hall and the maintenance shop, received 1 complaint about right-of-way visibility, received 1 building permit (Richardson- expand driveway), received special assessment for 92 Pine utilities, received and approved a change order from the DOT from the walking trail, and ICAP will be denying Chad Sitzmann’s claim from the sewer line backup. Clerk reminded the council and the public that November 2nd is election day, city hall will be closed 10/21 and 10/22 for an out of town conference, and the regular November city council meeting will be postponed until November 17, 2021.

Mayor’s Report: Mayor thanked clerk for one year of service with the city, discussed the complaint that was filed and a letter will be sent to the business owner to make sure the right-of-way is maintained, partnered with clerk and maintenance around the sewer backup and sewer line extension that will be discussed in general business. Mayor discussed beginning sidewalk improvement plans, met with ISG regarding the sewer lagoon improvements that will be upcoming, and gave a quick recap of the September 29 special city council meeting.

Public Works Report: Director reported Frank’s Asphalt will be coming soon to tar Elm St, received a quote from SG Concrete to repair by the box culvert by W Creek lift station, tree pile was able to get ground down some last week, hydrants were flushed on Monday with no issues, the water tower was lowered and the circulation pump that was leaking has been fixed and new ball valves were installed, and met with ISG about the upcoming sewer lagoon improvements. Mayor expressed concerns with large tree trunks being brought to the tree pile. The yard waste disposal has been opened for residents. Instead of a fenced area, there is a dumpster available.

Attorney Report: Metcalf had nothing new to report.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the minutes of the September 9, 2021 regular meeting and September 29, 2021 special meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Nelsen to approve October disbursements, September claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Community Center/City Hall/Maintenance Building: No new progress, project is out for bids, which will be opened November 12.

Tree Request: Because of the unique placement of the city right-of-way on the property, and the ordinance stating trees may not be planted in the city right-of-way, Jennifer Stillwell has requested special permission to plant a tree in the front of her property. Motion by Heiss, second by Nelsen to approve the special request and allow Stillwell to plant a tree. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Water Meter Reader: After discussion the topic was tabled until the November meeting so public works and clerk can receive more information before purchase.

Sewer Line Extension: Discussion on getting a sewer line to 503 Cedar. After discussion, action will be tabled until more information can determine the options.

Designating a Business District: Discussion on having an area in town be designated for commercial or business and any future sale of real estate would be required to be used for commercial or business purposes. Council agreed we need more business but not to proceed with zoning at this time.

FEMA Flood Maps: FEMA is updating the flood maps for our area, which will affect flood insurance requirements. Motion by Heiss, second by Baltushis to adopt the proposed FEMA Flood Map. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Iowa Low Income Households Water Assistance Program: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to accept payments from the LIHWAP program administered by the Community Action Agency of Siouxland for water utility accounts. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Further discussion on sewer line to 503 Cedar.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to adjourn the meeting at 7:30pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Lawton Claims & Revenues October 2021

ACCO UNLIMITED CHLORINE $325.00

AMERICINN ROOM FOR IOWA WATER CONFERENCE $142.90

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING TESTING $203.18

ANDERSON HEATING ADD FREON & SERVICE @ CITY HALL $255.00

BOMGAARS 2CYCLE FUEL, CHAINSAW SUPPLIES.. $94.87

CERTIFIED TESTING ADDITIONAL BORINGS ASH BLDG $1,525.00

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $43.76

COLLECTION SERVICE CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $692.30

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT – 285 TRAFFIC PAINT $110.64

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,146.31

GARDNER TREE SERVICE TREE REMOVAL $1,100.00

GILL HAULING, INC. AUGUST GARBAGE $6,171.80

HAKA PUBLIC WORKS FUEL $501.13

HTM SALES PUMP FOR WC LIFT STATION $3,566.59

HY-VEE COOKIES FOR MAYOR EVENT $12.99

IA DEPT NATURAL RESOURCES LAMBERT TESTING $30.00

IA DEPT OF REV – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,728.00

IA LEAGUE OF CITIES IA LEAGUE MPI FALL SESSION $399.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $18.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,012.40

JONES PEST CONTROL BUG SPRAY @ FRIENDSHIP CENTER $133.75

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE/CONF MLS/MILEAGE $1,319.84

KC ENGINEERING, P.C. CH/MNT/CC ENGINEERING #2 $12,000.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY SUPPLIES $330.31

METCALF LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES $150.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $3,325.05

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY COLOR PRINTER INK $229.98

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTO ADD CHANNELS TO WTR TRMT PLT $1,890.00

THE RECORD AUGUST PUBLISHING $194.26

TOYNE, INC. TRANSDUCER $379.44

TREASURER ST IA AUGUST WET PAYMENT $922.00

USABLUEBOOK CHEMICALS for WATER TESTING $397.16

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $1,601.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE & INTERNET $466.66

ZIEGLER TOOL CAT HOSES & FILTERS $225.35

Claims Total by Fund: General $26,903.89, Fire $1,141.95, Road Use Tax $1,730.66, Water $10,796.86, Sewer $5,070.83

Revenue Total by Fund: General $126,945.60, Road Use Tax $15,690.07, LOST $11,702.25, Water $19,521.41, Water Deposit $100.00, Sewer $11,982.45

