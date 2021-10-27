Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — October 11, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

● Date: Monday, October 11, 2021

● Time: 7:00 PM

● Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

● Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

● Absent: None

● Others: Four guests

AGENDA:

I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications – none

III. Consent Agenda: General $225,551.91; Management $11,844.70; Activity $23,622.98; PPEL $2,516.63; Debt Service $2,875.00; Infrastructure $41,783.05; Hot Lunch $47,059.39; Extra/Hourly pay $59,438.89.

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Streck moved and Mead seconded to approve the resignation of Taylor Earlemeier’s from elementary library associate position in Mapleton and to approve the following coaching positions for the 21-22 school year:

High School Girls Basketball: Head Coach Corey Dose; Assist Coaches ½ Tammy Flanigan and ½ Brian Brown. High School Boys’ Basketball: Head Coach Josh Koenigs; Assistant Coach Andy Tirevold High School Wrestling: Head Coach Steven Schaffer; Assistant Coach Sam Hanson. Middle School Boys’ Basketball: Head coach Gaige Gill; Middle School Girls’ Basketball: Head Coach Kori Kahl; Assistant Coach Samantha Dougherty. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the contract of Skylar Kennedy for para-educator in middle school. 4 ayes. 1 abstain – Kennedy (due to her relation to Skylar)

B. Title I Application

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve our Title I application as presented in Enclosure B2. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. SBRC for Special Education Deficit

Mead moved and Jeremy seconded to approve the SBRC allowable growth of $60,998.04, as presented on Enclosure B3. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. SBRC English Second Language Application

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to table this item until the application is made available. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Facilities Expenditures for Mapleton Kitchen

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve an obligation of $16,072.21 for the purchase and installation of both a new hot food counter and for the installation of a new convection oven in the Mapleton kitchen. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Facilities Expenditure for Anthon Building

Schram moved and Streck seconded to table this item until more bids can be accepted. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Use of ESSER funds for COVID-Related Staff Leave

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve a transfer of $15,000 of additional ESSER funds (as noted in Enclosure B7) to help support sick days of MVAO staff due to isolations or quarantines this school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Additional Fundraiser Approval for Middle School Building

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve one additional middle school fundraiser for the 2021-2022: Nothing Bundt Cakes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Board Policy 803.1

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the presented changes to policy 803.1. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items – Mission and Vision Statement & IASB Convention November 17-18

V. Reports – Administrative Reports

VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:20 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS 10-11-21

GENERAL FUND

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,025.38

BABL, MARCELA REIMBURSEMENT 19.90

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY CURRICULUM 16,840.00

BERNING, JAKE REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 11.98

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 1,356.31

BORJA, IZABEL REIMBURSEMENT 120.00

BRENNER’S SUPPLIES 1,199.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 636.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 107.52

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 366.49

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 9,908.59

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,507.34

CLAIM AID MEDICAID 2.09

COMES, JENNA REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

COMMITTEE FOR CHILDREN SUPPLIES 5,186.13

CORNER HARDWARE SUPPLIES 12.67

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 61.15

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 215.04

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 19.90

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 177.32

DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 49.99

DONN, STEPHANIE HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM 171.64

EDPUZZLE SUPPLIES 1,404.00

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 192.40

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 248.82

GENERATION GENIUS SUPPLIES 995.00

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 687.32

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 75.00

GRELL, ANNA REIMBURSEMENT 185.45

HAMMAN, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

HAPARA INC. SOFTWARE 2,037.28

HEARTLAND SCHOOL TUITION 3,460.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 60.06

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 6,729.03

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 32.08

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 258.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 271.21

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 147.24

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,063.46

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 4,031.00

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 277.88

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 878.66

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 16.65

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 143.95

KUHLMANN, JONATHAN REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 242.18

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 9,385.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 504.57

MAPLETON PRESS PUBLISHING 167.45

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 190.80

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 443.90

MCGRAW-HILL SUPPLIES 1,564.16

MENARDS SUPPLIES 11.96

MERCY ONE PHYSICAL 127.00

MERCYONE ANTHON PHYSICAL 127.00

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 76.50

MILLER, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 147.15

MITCHELL, DINA REIMBURSEMENT 22.48

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 349.97

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 6,038.00

NASCO SUPPLIES 12.24

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 28.78

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 1,252.82

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 834.40

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

NW ICDA REGISTRATION 60.00

NWIBA REGISTRATION 5.00

PARR, CORA REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 40.95

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 81.25

PYGRAPHICS SUPPLIES 823.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 3,151.21

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,383.00

RAINDANCE PRESS, INC. SUPPLIES 279.55

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 22,450.83

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 570.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 20,119.98

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 274.73

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. SUPPLIES 93.54

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 685.76

SCHWARTZKOF, COLLEEN REIMBURSEMENT 11.70

SCHWARTZKOPF, BRYAN REIMBURSEMENT 11.70

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX.. 45.00

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 1,554.38

SIMONSON-FONLEY, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 401.00

SMIZER, DRAVEN REIMBURSEMENT 90.00

TITAN MACHINERY SUPPLIES 242.07

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 75,010.90

UTTERBACK, ROD REIMBURSEMENT 718.92

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGISTRATION 300.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 141.07

WOLF, ETHAN REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 40.24

Fund Total: 222,551.91

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 7,046.43

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,798.27

Fund Total: 11,844.70

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 91.63

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. SITE LICENSE 2,425.00

Fund Total: 2,516.63

DEBT SERVICE

UMB BANK INTEREST 2,875.00

Fund Total: 2,875.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMERICAN POPCORN COMPANY SUPPLIES 91.00

ARKFELD, MARK OFFICIAL 160.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 110.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA REGISTRATION 120.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 5,341.10

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 1,294.27

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 3,585.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSE 105.00

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL 110.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 475.00

GILMORE, LUKE OFFICIAL 75.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 391.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 2,877.17

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 275.00

IOWA DEPT. OF INSPECTIONS LICENSE 150.00

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC TICKETS 450.00

ISDTA REGISTRATION 90.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 156.00

KARL HEIMAN OFFICIAL 75.00

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 331.53

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA

REIMBURSEMENT 337.05

KUHL, DAVID OFFICIAL 75.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 782.61

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 75.00

NIEDERMEYER, PATTY SUPPLIES 110.00

PLATFORM ATHLETICS WEIGHT PROGRAM 1,200.00

PLAY FOR HIM ENTRY FEE 250.00

PLOEGER, LANCE OFFICIAL 75.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 1,232.00

RSCHOOLTODAY SUPPLIES 437.50

SAMS CLUB SUPPLIES 1,626.72

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 64.45

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 95.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 664.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 75.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 75.00

WHITEING, DEVLUN OFFICIAL 75.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 111.58

Fund Total: 23,622.98

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,786.73

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 19,030.99

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 22,743.58

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 2,498.09

Fund Total: 47,059.39

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,790.22

DAKTRONICS, INC. SUPPLIES 630.00

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICE 328.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC SERVICES 2,500.00

FELD FIRE SERVICES 740.90

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 210.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 1,828.67

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 145.00

INNOVATIVE LABORATORY SYSTEMS, INC. CUPBOARDS 7,950.00

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 475.00

LAKEPORT HEATING AND COOLING SERVICES 920.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 1,000.00

METRO ELECTRIC SERVICES 992.58

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PQL SUPPLIES 6,763.20

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 13,168.80

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 161.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS SUPPLIES 250.00

TK ELEVATOR CORP. ELEVATOR

MAINTENANCE 374.28

Fund Total: 41,783.05

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021