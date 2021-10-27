Medicare Guide for Seniors

RetireGuide is a free web resource dedicated to providing useful information to help older adults and those caring for them.

They have recently published two new, easy-to-understand guides. The first answers the question, “What is Medicare?” and highlights coverage, costs, eligibility, and enrollment information, along with answers to some frequently asked questions.

The other is a Medicare guide specific to Caregivers to help them navigate the potentially complicated enrollment process and provide the best care possible to their loved ones.