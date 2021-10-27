Pierson City Council Minutes — Wednesday, October 20

Pierson City Council

October 20, 2021

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Wednesday, October 20th in City Hall. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 12 noon. Council in attendance: Krier, Saxen and McQueen. Council discussed Change Order #1 addressing the storm drain tile on the north side of Front St. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen to approve the change order, all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Saxen seconded by McQueen to adjourn the meeting; all vote aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021