River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — October 18, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

10/18/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

Tammy Porter, Board Member

1. Call to Order The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

A. Return to Learn Plan

B. Lease Agreement River Valley CSD and City of Correctionville

Recommendations for lease agreement with the City of Correctionville

1. If they put equipment in then it’s theirs. 2. Liability insurance – $4,000,000 will be acceptable for each occurrence and annual aggregate location. 3. Permanent Signs should be approved by the school prior to putting up.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Tammy Porter

Voting: Unanimously Approved

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignation(s) as presented.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Tammy Porter

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Snow Removal Bids Approve Corn Crib Customs – $100 per hour per machine (Minimum of 1 1/2 hour per snow removal) .

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Operational Sharing Approve the operational sharing positions of Workplace Learning (2 students) with Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central and either transportation (4 students) with Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central or Operations and Grounds (4 students) with Woodbury Central depending on their board votes.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Allowable Growth and Supplemental State Aid for Special Education Deficit The allowable growth and supplemental aid for negative special education balance request is $0.00. No Action item taken.

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

Motion to approve Corrective Action plan for SBRC.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

1. Certified Enrollment and other District Info

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

OCTOBER BILLS — Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 358.94

BALDWIN, LORI SEPT. ‘21 NURSE MILEAGE BETWEEN BUILDINGS 147.84

BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00

COLLEEN HECHT, TREASURER NWIBA Entry Fee 5.00

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE light bulbs 60.39

COUNTRY TOWING LOAD CHARGE 65.00

CPI TELECOM INSTALLED NEW SPEAKER IN JH GYM & FIXED 3,135.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING SALT/PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 110.60

DAKOTA POTTERY SUPPLY shipping 141.00

EXPANDING EXPRESSION Shipping 315.00

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING – C’VILLE 90.00

FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC. wind-up tape measure, 30 m 23.20

FRONTIER PHONE CHARGES for WASHTA BUS BARN 412.19

GORDON FLESCH COLOR IMAGES 308.49

GRAY, LESLIE Library Books Trilogy 33.16

HAMANN, JASON NON-PUBLIC TRANS REIMB 431.79

HEGGERTY shipping 87.99

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. MILEAGE 1,088.47

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SEPT. INTERNET FEES 359.65

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 670.88

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SPRING 149.12

KAY L. CHAPMAN,CPA PC AUDIT FIELDWORK 4,779.23

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FCS SUPPLIES 101.69

MCGRAW HILL shipping 361.62

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES DOT/BUS DRIVER PHYSICAL FOR BILL GRAY 127.00

MERCY ONE SIOUXLAND OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH FLU SHOTS FOR STAFF MEMBERS 805.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPECIAL ED SERVICES FOR STUDENT 5,700.00

MOHR, ROBERT R. HERBICIDE & FERTILIZER SPRAYING 2,288.00

NASCO Plant Food – Nutrient Deficiency in Plan 232.70

NEW COOP SEPTEMBER DIESEL 679.12

NORTHWEST AEA MILEAGE 5,566.25

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS DONE 173.00

PARROTT, NANCY FCS SUPPLIES 28.88

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 3,367.55

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

QUILL CORPORATION CUSTOM #10 SELF SEAL ENVELOPES, 24# WHITE 186.00

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO. SELMER FRENCH HORN TO MELLOPHONE ADAPTER 2,423.81

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 704.37

RICKS COMPUTERS ADAPTER, POWER 60W MAGSAFE 89.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SHIPPING 625.72

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Paper Cutter 131.91

TEACHING STRATEGIES, INC. GOLD Subscription 418.00

TEACHTOWN Teachtown Basics 239.00

VISA CREDIT ACCOUNT 88.67

WASHTA, CITY OF WASHTA WATER, SEWER, LANDFILL & GARBAGE 410.37

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE NEW BUS DRIVER TRAINING 100.00

WITTMAYER, BRETT NON-PUBLIC TRANS 431.79

Fund Total: 38,187.73

Checking Account Total: 38,187.73

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 254.50

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC CONCESSIONS 239.41

DON’S PRO SHOP Trophy – River Valley Volleyball Tourn 24.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRE IHSADA membership fee for the 21-22 school 230.00

ISDTA State Dance 2021 283.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 316.05

MILLER, KOURTNEY 2ND HALF OF FFA CONVENTION ROOMS 2,353.91

NEWELL FONDA HIGH SCHOOL Yearly District Football Dues 75.00

NHS/NASC/NASSP SHIPPING 53.40

NORTHWEST AEA River Valley PBIS Tickets 46.33

PORTER, TAMMY AFTER PROM CONCESSIONS FROM RV VBALL TOURN 150.80

Riddell Freight 143.83

VISA Concert Ticket – Brett Young 1,892.90

Fund Total: 6,063.13

Checking Account Total: 6,063.13

Checking 3 Fund: 33

SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

GRANT WOOD AEA POWERSCHOOL SUPPORT ‘21-’22 4,950.64

Fund Total: 4,950.64

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CHEMSEARCH CONTRACT WATER TREATMENT PROGRAM 1,500.00

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 1,460.20

LASHIER GRAPHICS & SIGNS GYM WALL PAD INSTALLATION 1,240.00

NATIONAL PLAYGROUND PICK UP, DELIVER, REMOVAL & INSTALLATION 7,090.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 1st QUARTER ‘21 – ‘22 SERVICE LABOR 16,435.00

Fund Total: 27,725.20

Checking Account Total: 32,675.84

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 1,928.60

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 7,555.94

MILLION, KHRYSTYNA Refund of Jayden Elkins meal account balance 2.10

SMITH, WREN GARDEN PRODUCE 35.00

TODD, MOLLY Reimbursement of Landon Todd’s meal acc 37.45

Fund Total: 9,559.09

Checking Account Total: 9,559.09

OCTOBER ADDITIONAL BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Test Generator for FCS 84.49

AMERICAN TIME TARIFF 330.61

BARBARA’S FLORAL & GIFTS DELIVERY FEE 70.00

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF HIGH SCHOOL 340.27

CPI TELECOM PARTNER SUPPORT REENLIST 2,344.00

DEMCO INC. Elementary library supplies 126.49

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE AET Subscription 175.00

FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES Jr/Sr Library book order 33.44

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. MILEAGE 4,400.02

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN Iowa High School Music Association school 25.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES freight 174.90

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELORS ASSN. ISCA Conference in Des Moines 240.00

JCL SOLUTIONS shipping/handling 46.27

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. Autumn Fanfare 681.48

KNAACK, CHARLES LYSOL & ANTI-FREEZE FOR BUSES 44.07

LUKINS CONSTRUCTION LTD DIRT WORK AT WASHTA PLAYGROUND 597.53

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – FB FIELD 16,210.67

PARROTT, NANCY FCS SUPPLIES 23.35

RECORD, THE Record for Jr/Sr Library 66.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS ADAPTERS 1,738.70

SANITARY SERVICES SEPT. GARBAGE – WASHTA 551.20

SCHOOL SPECIALTY book boxes 34.08

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SEPT. SHREDDING 48.00

SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES OF AMERICA Newsweek 129.94

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL SEPT. PEST CONTROL 150.00

TRISTATE SEW & VAC, INC. SERVICE/REPAIR SEWING MACHINES 875.00

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK PROGRAM REIMBURSEMENT 282.51

WOODBURN PRESS LTD FREIGHT 57.00

Fund Total: 29,880.02

Checking Account Total: 29,880.02

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BAILEY, AMY JR. HI VB OFFICIAL VS WESTWOOD 160.00

BARRINGER, DALE VB OFFICIAL FOR RV TOURNEY 340.00

BUCKSTEAD JERRY FB OFFICIAL FOR 10-8-21 VS. KP 110.00

GOETTSCH ERIC JH FB OFFICIAL VS. NEWELL FONDA 80.00

HARRIMAN, WADE 10/4/21 REF 80.00

HENDERSON, ALAN VB OFFICIAL 10-14-21 VS WC 110.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS TRACK FUNDRAISER 1,042.00

KOHN, ANGIE VB OFFICIAL FOR 10-5-21 VS. WEST MONONA 110.00

KOHN, JEFF VB OFFICIAL 10-5-21 vs WEST MONONA 110.00

MCGUIRE, LORI JR. HIGH VB OFFICIAL VS. REMSEN ST. MARY’S 80.00

MILLER, BRIA VB OFFICIAL 10-14-21 VS. WC 110.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION Tailored Jackets 160.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION Shipping 1,265.00

NILES, RICK FB OFFICIAL VS. KP 10-8-21 110.00

OLSON, LUKE JH FB OFFICIAL VS. NEWELL FONDA 80.00

PATRICK, SCOTT FB OFFICIAL VS. KP 10-8-21 110.00

PHELPS, SCOTT JR HIGH VB OFFICIAL 80.00

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB PROCEEDS FROM CONCESSION STAND 9-17-21 343.20

SLAUGHTER, BRANDON VB OFFICIAL FOR RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT 230.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON FB OFFICIAL VS. KP 10-8-21 110.00

VANDUSEN, BRADY FB OFFICIAL VS KP 10-8-21 110.00

VERSAZANI, AMANDA Party City–decorations for dance 253.21

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. ‘21 FINAL Yearbook Invoice 3,429.03

WESSLING, DOUG JH FB OFFICIAL VS NEWELL FONDA 0.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE Student Tickets Sold 605.00

WIENER, ARNOLD VB OFFICIAL FOR RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT 340.00

WISNIESKI, STAN VB OFFICIAL fpr RV TOURNAMENT 230.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG JH FB OFFICIAL VS NEWELL FONDA 80.00

Fund Total: 9,867.44

Checking Account Total: 9,867.44

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 412.13

GOULETTE, DELRAY Refund Lisa Goulette’s meal account 17.75

HUSSMAN SERVICES CORP. REPLACED COMPRESSOR 2,545.16

KURTZ, BRANT Refund of meal account money due to Daxt 36.65

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SFP 8,272.23

Fund Total: 11,283.92

Checking Account Total: 11,283.92

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021