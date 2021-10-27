River Valley School Board Minutes — October 14, 2021
River Valley Community School
Special Board Meeting
10/14/2021 — 6:30 PM
Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member
Tammy Porter, Board Member
1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approve Agenda
5. Open Forum (Visitors)
Visitors, which included current student wrestlers and parents, expressed support of sharing wrestling with Ridge View.
6. Wrestling Sharing Agreement with Ridge View
Approve a two year wrestling sharing agreement with Ridge View.
Motion made by: Tammy Porter
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting: Unanimously Approved
7. Adjourn
The meeting was adjourned at 6:35 p.m.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 28, 2021