River Valley School Board Minutes — October 14, 2021

River Valley Community School

Special Board Meeting

10/14/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

Tammy Porter, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approve Agenda

5. Open Forum (Visitors)

Visitors, which included current student wrestlers and parents, expressed support of sharing wrestling with Ridge View.

6. Wrestling Sharing Agreement with Ridge View

Approve a two year wrestling sharing agreement with Ridge View.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

7. Adjourn

The meeting was adjourned at 6:35 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021