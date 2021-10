Woodbury Central School Board Bills — October 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — OCTOBER 2021

Checking 1 Fund: 10 OPERATING FUND

A TO Z PRESCHOOL OCT2021 PK CUBBY 75.00

ACCESS ELEVATOR INC.

LABOR ON PC BOARD/MOTOR/MILEAGE 1,099.40

ANNUAL MAINT. 550.00

Vendor Total: 1,649.40

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS LEGAL SERVICES 231.00

Band Shoppe FLAGS/UNIFORMS-MARCHING BAND 494.35

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES EXTINGUISHER SERVICES 1,286.85

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. DISINFECTANT SPRAY/WIPES 1,207.00

Clark’s Hardware MAINT. SUPPLIES 59.00

CORNBELT CONCRETE STEEL STRAP TO CRACKED JOIST IN MS GYM 400.00

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER RENTAL 25.00

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER RENTAL/SALT 29.60

Vendor Total: 54.60

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING JUNE/JULY 2021 90.00

EDGENUITY 176076 DIGITAL LIBRARIES 3,600.00

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED -GB 80.16

GOPHER SPORT IN69104 P. E. SUPPLIES 477.04

Graham Tire

4 BUS TIRES 1,797.48

TIRE REPAIR 361.59

4 BUS TIRES 1,797.48

Vendor Total: 3,956.55

Hoefling Pumpkin Patch 46 to pumpkin patch 276.00

Iowa High School Music Association IHSMA membership 25.00

Iowa High School Speech Association

21-22 MEMBERSHIP 75.00

Coaches convention 135.00

Vendor Total: 210.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

11-BRAKE SHOES 158.76

06-GASKETS 28.34

09 – MANIFOLD 543.32

11-BRAKE SHOES CORE CREDIT (73.60)

17 – SENSOR KIT 37.91

Vendor Total: 694.73

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO. LIGHT BULBS 900.00

LINDBLOM SERVICES, INC. PORTABLE TOILETS FOR CC 460.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 75.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 90.55

ELECTRICITY 48.58

ELECTRICITY 232.52

ELECTRICITY 10,819.39

NATURAL GAS 18.80

ELECTRICITY 621.06

NATURAL GAS 12.13

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 11,853.03

MIDWEST WHEEL 11 – BRAKE DRUMS 349.70

MOVILLE, CITY OF OCT21 WATER/SEWER 3,141.46

MTC MECHANICAL EXHAUST FAN MOTOR 1,195.00

EXHAUST FAN MOTOR 355.00

RELIEF VALVE AND FITTINGS 615.00

WATER FOUNTAINS – ADJ. TEMP AND FLOW 220.00

REPLACE 2 CONDENSER FAN MOTORS 1,160.00

Vendor Total: 3,545.00

Music Sales Digital Services, LLC MusicFirst Software Subscription 6-12 Ba 21-22 840.00

Neustrom, Kelly SEP21 DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. AUDIT FY21 40% OF AUDIT FEES 3,720.00

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association 21-22 NWIBA Membership Registration.. 25.00

NWAEA WILDCAT SHOUT OUTS – PRINTING 116.55

NWAEA. MANDT TRAINING 200.00

Vendor Total: 316.55

QUILL CORPORATION SIGNATURE STAMPS 40.28

RECORD, THE ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING 385.76

Rolling Oil FUEL 2,516.21

ROTO-ROOTER

ELEMENTARY SINKS BACKED UP 306.00

PLUMBING REPAIR 486.85

Vendor Total: 792.85

S & S WILLER INC. 30 TONS OF SAND 1,249.67

Scarecrow Farms

OCT21 field trip 318.00

OCT21-2 field trip 174.90

Vendor Total: 492.90

SCHOLASTIC INC. MS READING SUPPLIES 329.67

SCHOLASTIC INC. PRES INST SUPPLIES 223.85

Vendor Total: 553.52

SCHOOL BUS SALES 15-2 – KIT, SERVICE, SURGE TA 253.36

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC MARKERS-ELEMENTARY 17.66

SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMM. SCHOOL Coach Lilly Clinic Registration 75.00

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTION Natural Gas 534.29

TPT TEACHER SYNERGY LLC RESOURCE LICENSES 4,400.00

Fund Total: 51,603.22

Checking 1 Fund: 62 Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING EXT. DAY PROGRAM 89.54

Fund Total: 89.54

Checking Account Total: 51,692.76

Checking 2 Fund: 36 PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates WRESTLING ROOM PROF. SERVICES 4,066.45

Certified Testing Services, Inc. WREST. ROOM CONCRETE TESTING 659.00

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES FINAL PAYMENT ON HVAC SYSTEM 1,120.00

FIRM FOUNDATION CONCRETE PARKING LOT 3,135.00

H2I GROUP 211637 MS GYM REMODEL 32,500.00

LAKEPORT CONCRETE LLC GUTTER INSTALLATION ON BUS BARNS 6,260.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

MTC MECHANICAL HVAC PROJECT – HS GYM.. 5,871.00

MTC MECHANICAL HVAC PROJ-ECT – HS GYM 22,259.00

Vendor Total: 28,130.00

Fund Total: 76,947.44

Checking Account Total: 76,947.44

Checking 6 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA

JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

ADAMSON, PAUL VB OFFICIAL 120.00

Baker, Keith FB OFFICIAL 120.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

JR. CLASS CONCESSIONS 285.81

NHS CONCESSIONS 49.44

JR. CLASS CONCESSIONS 439.61

Vendor Total: 774.86

Cowley, Jason XC MEET STARTER 75.00

CRAIG, DON VB09112021 VB OFFICIAL 160.00

DAKOTA TIMING, LLC TIMING FOR XC MEET 450.00

IBCA Iowa Boys Coaches Association Basketball Coaches Association Member 126.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS LLC XC FUNDRAISER 832.00

Jug Sports JUGS Protective Blue Series L Screen 356.50

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL JV VB ENTRY FEE 35.00

LeMars Community High School XC ENTRY FEES 160.00

MACGILL & CO., WILLIAM V. bandages for medkits 21.50

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School XC ENTRY FEE 120.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn JV VB TOURN ENTRY FEE 60.00

MOUNTS, KIMBERLEY VB OFFICIAL 160.00

OA-BCIG High School XC ENTRY FEE 80.00

On-Deck Sports The Designated Hitter – Blue Series 319.00

Patrick, Scott FB10012021 FB OFFICIAL 120.00

Sunnybrook Homecoming coronation flowers 161.50

Walsworth Publishing Company

FINAL PAYMENT 2,865.19

First payment of 2022 yearbook 2,404.54

Vendor Total: 5,269.73

West Sioux High School

9TH VB ENTRY FEE 75.00

VB ENTRY FEE 100.00

Vendor Total: 175.00

WESTERN CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL XC ENTRY FEE 100.00

Wickstrom, Stan VB10052021 VB OFFICIAL 120.00

Fund Total: 10,076.09

Checking Account Total: 10,076.09

Checking 7 Fund: 61 NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES

FOOD 109.93

FOOD 190.76

FOOD 126.26

Vendor Total: 426.95

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 332.30

FOOD 166.37

FOOD 374.16

FOOD 270.80

FOOD 270.80

FOOD 207.15

FOOD 104.65

FOOD 246.00

Vendor Total: 1,972.23

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 639.41

FOOD 449.41

Vendor Total: 1,088.82

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

FOOD CREDIT (19.18)

FOOD 2,768.33

GENERAL SUPPLIES 304.60

FOOD CREDIT (57.84)

CREDIT FOOD (81.11)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 69.96

FOOD 2,983.98

FOOD 83.02

GENERAL SUPPLIES 484.40

GENERAL SUPPLIES 93.62

WAREWASH 123.28

FOOD 3,053.69

FOOD CREDIT (40.54)

FOOD 2,072.92

GENERAL SUPPLIES 20.75

WAREWASH 63.98

FOOD CREDIT (21.34)

FOOD 748.31

CREDIT (230.53)

Vendor Total: 12,420.30

Fund Total: 15,908.30

Checking Account Total: 15,908.30

September 2021 Prepaid

OPERATING FUND

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL SHARED CURRICULUM COORDINATOR $60,647.73

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL SHARED TRANSPORTATION DIRECTOR 20-21 $3,512.70

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT $35,650.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY $15,647.58

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES $343.20

68614 Fetterman, Linda CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

68615 Groth, Kathi CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68616 Prunty, Mark CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68617 Petersen, Randal CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68618 Fixsel, Amy CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68619 Thomas, Barry CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

68620 Tomoson, Patrick CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

68621 Wilson, Roger CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

68622 Livermore, Daniel CELL PHONE REIMB $50.00

68623 Crick, John CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68624 Metcalf, Nicole CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68625 Lilly, Curtis CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

68626 Lilly, Kimberly CELL PHONE REIMB. $100.00

North Stars Band Starfest Marching Band Festival Regis. $175.00

GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY TQ CLASSES L.P. $1,305.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN $93.60

ALGONA HIGH SCHOOL Algona Band Day Registration.. $175.00

MOC-FV Band Parents Dutchman Field Championship Registration $200.00

Iowa High School Music Association Marching Band Regist.. $150.00

Dell Marketing L.P. 190 CHROMEBOOKS $57,402.80

Fund Total: 176,553.30

Checking Account Total: 176,553.30

SALES TAX FUND

Dell Marketing L.P. 22 computers and monitors $18,808.90

Fund Total: 18,808.90

Checking Account Total: 18,808.90

September 2021 Prepaid

ACTIVITY FUND

1982 AREND, JAMIE FB OFFICIAL $120.00

1983 RICHARDSON, MARTY FB OFFICIAL $120.00

1984 TENNAPEL, JEFF FB OFFICIAL $120.00

1989 ASKELSON, TERRI VB TOURNEY OFFICIAL $160.00

BAILEY, AMY OFFICIAL $80.00

1991 COWLEY, ANNE VB TOURNEY OFFICIAL $160.00

1992 Hytrek, Nick JH FB OFFICIAL $95.00

1993 JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

1994 KREBER, CHRISTOPHER JH FB OFFICIAL $95.00

1995 KREBER, JASON JH FB OFFICIAL $95.00

1996 ROLFES, MARK JH VB OFFICIAL $80.00

1997 VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS 2 SKIRTS/1 BODYLINER $266.35

1998 WILLER, CHAD JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

1999 CARNEY, DAVID JV FB OFFICIAL $95.00

2000 Harris, Mark JV FB OFFICIAL $95.00

2001 Hytrek, Nick JV FB OFFICIAL $95.00

2002 JENNESS, LLOYD JV FB OFFICIAL $95.00

2003 Johnson, Dwayne FB OFFICIAL $120.00

2004 KIRWAN, GREGORY FB OFFICIAL $120.00

2005 WILLMOTT, SCOTT FB OFFICIAL $120.00

2006 ABERSON, BERWYN JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

2007 BAILEY, AMY JH VB OFFICIAL $160.00

Harris, Mark FB OFFICIAL $95.00

Hytrek, Nick FB OFFICIAL $95.00

2010 JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

2011 KREBER, JASON FB OFFICIAL $95.00

2012 Malsam, Jenni VB OFFICIAL $120.00

2013 MCGUIRE, LORI VB OFFICIAL $120.00

Fund Total: 3,136.35

Checking Account Total: 3,136.35

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 28, 2021