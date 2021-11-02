Gary Murray

Flower Mound, Texas: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary Lawrence Murray on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age 83.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at St. Elizabeth Seton (2700 Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas, 75023) presided by Rev. Bruce Bradley.

Gary was born in Kingsley, Iowa, to Edwin and Cora (Niehaus) Murray. Upon graduation from high school, Gary entered the Marines in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959.

While station in Camp Pendleton, California, he met Carol Ballweg, who was on a trip to California from Wisconsin, with friends. She became the love of his life, and after being honorably discharged in 1959, they were married on August 8, 1959, and enjoyed many years of happiness.

Gary and Carol lived in Sioux City, Iowa, before moving to Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Then moving to Northern California where Gary began his career in produce sales. He worked in both Southern and Northern California.

He was known throughout the United States and internationally as one of the leaders in importing and exporting produce from other countries from Mexico and South America, in particular asparagus. He had the opportunity to travel to Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and Mexico in business endeavors.

Toward the end of his career, he changed directions orchestrating the building of large new produce warehouse and becoming Warehouse Manager for Valley Produce in Los Angeles, California. He and Carol moved to North Texas upon Gary’s retirement residing in Flower Mound, Texas for the past 18 years.

Gary loved the open road and enjoyed traveling, including 48 of the 50 states, trips to Europe, Japan and Australia. He loved driving throughout the United States with Carol at his side, taking time visiting family, National Parks and wherever the road would lead.

Gary enjoyed sports and attended regularly the 49ers games when living in Northern California as well as watching college football and MLB.

Gary enjoyed his projects around the house, cooking, canning and playing games on the computer. Gary was devoted to his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially with his grandchildren and great-granddaughters, and was proud of them. He was our strength and support through the ups and downs of life. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend to all and always willing to help others when in need.

Gary is survived by his children, Jerry and his wife Margarita Murray, Ellen Murray, Jana Carter, Robert Murray; his grandchildren, James and fiancé Jaime Tucknies and her children Tyler and Paige, Joshua, Sheila and her husband Manny Valdez, and their daughters Maya and Hannah, and Heather and her husband Jeremy Haimes, and their children Madalyn, Haley, Estella, Alex, and his sibling Dale Murray as well as many friends.

He was preceded in death by Carol, his wife; his parents, Edwin and Cora Murray; his sister-in-law Betty Murray; his brother Jack Murray and his wife Bette Murray and son Clifton Murray.

Gary was ever so proud to have served in the United States Marine Corp embodying “Once a Marine, Always a Marine,” and he proudly carried these values he gained for the rest of life. In lieu of flowers, we ask for everyone to donate toys for the Toys for Tots program sponsored by the Marines Corp Reserves.