Gregory Edwards

Gregory “Eddie” Lee Edwards, age 40, of Correction-ville, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Rev. Carl K. Benge and Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be held at later date. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at the FNB Bank of Correctionville to John Edwards or Angie Edwards for the Greg Edwards memorial fund.

A live-streaming of the service will be provided through the Grace United Methodist Church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/graceumccville.