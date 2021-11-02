Kingsley Public Hearing Notice — November 15, 2021

Planning & Zoning Hearing Notice

Monday, November 15, 2021 — 7:15 p.m.

Public Hearing to approve request for a zoning change for the following lots: East 180’ of Lot 2, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6 and Lot 7 of the Replat of a part of Lot 4, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa. These lots are situated northwest of the intersection of Highway 140 and East 2nd Street. The requested zoning change is from R-2 (Mixed Residential) to Commercial. The Planning and Zoning Board approved this change on Oct. 25, 2021 with a vote of 3-0 in favor of the change. The hearing will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at City Hall.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021