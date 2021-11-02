Lawton Notice of Public Hearing — November 17, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2022 COMBINED CITY HALL, COMMUNITY CENTER AND MAINTENANCE FACILITY PROJECT

A public hearing of the Plans, Specifications, and Form of Contract to be held at 5:30pm on the 17th day of November, 2021 or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached will be held at the Friendship Center 300 Cedar Street, Lawton, Iowa

The proposed contract will be for the furnishing of all labor, materials, use of contractor’s equipment and all else necessary for the THE 2022 COMBINED CITY HALL, COMMUNITY CENTER AND MAINTENANCE FACILITY PROJECT

A set of the approved Plans and Specifications is available for review at the Lawton City Hall, 101 East Maple Street, Lawton, Iowa (Phone 712-944-5960) or obtained by request from KC Engineering, P.C., 4300 S. Lakeport St., Suite 205, Sioux City, Iowa.

Written objections may be filed with the City Clerk prior to 5:30pm on November 12, 2021 or mailed to City Clerk, Post Office Box 275, Lawton, Iowa 51030 in time to arrive prior to the scheduled hearing. Persons wishing to be heard orally regarding the plans, specifications, and form of contract may appear in person at the time and place of the hearing as set out above.

City of Lawton

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021