Mary Lou Law, 94, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at a Sergeant Bluff nursing home.

A funeral service was at 2:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery in Lawton, Iowa.

Mary Lou was born to Luella Van Buskirk at the Florence Crittenton Home, on May 1, 1927, in Sioux City, IA. She was then adopted by the John F. Oleson family.

At an early age, Mary Lou was given piano and tap dance lessons. She attended Garfield Number One Country School first through the eighth grade and then attended Kingsley High School, graduating with honors.

She went on to graduate from Western Union College, previously known as Westmar in LeMars. While at college she joined the Ladies Sigma Phi Sorority.

She taught first grade and music in Lawton for twenty years and was able to see some of her students graduate high school.

She married Don Law on Feb. 4, 1953, in Lawton. The couple farmed in the Lawton area for several years and then moved to Sioux City in 1974. They were married 59 years prior to Don’s passing in 2012.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings.