Moville Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — October 20, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Tom Conolly, and Nate Bauer are present. Paul Malm and Joel Robinson are absent. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the September Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Pat Smith, Chad Thompson, and Dawn Thomas. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update and informed the council that the department received a MRHD grant to be used towards the purchase of a new police vehicle. Council agreed to begin the process to purchase the car now, and then decide on trading in a current vehicle or not in the future. He is working on getting bids for other equipment that will be needed for the car including computer, camera, lights and radio and will present to council after he receives it.

Public Works employee Pat Smith gave a Public Works update. The original approved minutes from the July 21, 2021 meeting had incorrectly noted the date of the meeting as June 16th. This error was corrected before printing, but Bauer motions to approve the amendment of the date in the original minutes from the July 21, 2021 meeting from June 16th, to July 21, 2021, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discusses how to pay for new fire truck that has been ordered. This item will be added to next agenda for further discussion, no action at this time. Council considers the resignation of Dr. E.E. Maxwell from the Planning and Zoning Board. Council wants to thank Dr. Maxwell for his faithful service to this board and Bauer motions to accept the resignation, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council will consider possible replacements and review at next meeting – no action at this time. Engineer Scott Gernhart is gathering information regarding vacating the North leg of Frontage Road so these items were not discussed and no action taken at this time. Parks motions to approve Introduction and first reading of Ordinance 2021-10 regarding reimbursement of council members for attending mandated meetings, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:19 pm Conolly motions to enter closed session to discuss matters presently in litigation, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Members in the audience are asked to leave the council chambers. At around 6:28 pm, Bauer motions to leave closed session. Audience members are invited back into council chambers. Bauer motions for Attorney Chad Thompson to move forward with the action that was discussed in closed session regarding matters presently in litigation, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Mayor Fisher presents information on junk vehicle enforcement and asks for council opinion on the matter. Discussion follows but no action taken at this time. Fisher asks for the item to be added to the next agenda, along with sidewalk repair enforcement. With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021