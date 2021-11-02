Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — October 5, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 5, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 5, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the September 28, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on 10/1/21 and claims issue 10/5/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the library contracts and FY 2021-22 funding allocations. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Jeff TeBrink, Jail Administrator Tami Jorgensen, Sgt. Dawn Fifita and Chief Deputy Rick Singer were in attendance to discuss the necessity for hiring an additional full-time female jailer.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Sheriff Jeff TeBrink hiring an additional full-time jail employee effective immediately from the current Corrections FY 2021-22 Budget. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve the County purchasing a trailer not to exceed $152,000 of ARPA funds for the Plymouth County Emergency Management. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s quarterly report from July to Sept. 2021 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:11 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-5-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Access Systems copier contract 428.60

AgriVision Equipment Group PARTS 83.31

Noel Ahmann mileage 181.89

Craig Anderson lodging 248.64

Anthony Plumbing & Heating BUILDINGS 102.50

Arnold Motor Supply OUTSIDE SERVICE 2340.97

Astech Surface Technologies MS121 230,054.22

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety fire extinguisher service 623.50

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bomgaars custodial supplies 1180.81

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 32.50

Carroll Construction Supply MISCELLANEOUS 95.76

Casey’s Business fuel 9157.40

Century Link long distance 13.70

Cherokee Co. Sheriff service 48.92

Coban Technologies SF Mobile jail body cam 978.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 86.40

Denco Corporation ASPHALT CONCRETE 75,331.50

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 140.00

Scott Dorhout uniform 45.00

Eakes Inc supplies 1263.18

Fastenal supplies 204.92

Stacey Feldman mileage 106.40

Dawn Fifita cell phone allowance 90.00

Frontier phone 6.50

GCC Alliance Concrete ASPHALT CONCRETE 25,823.50

Jerry Gloden phone reimbursement 30.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 30.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier agreement 83.16

GovConnection office supplies 24.99

Greenway Lawn Care GROUNDS 63.35

H & H Dirt Work BOX CULVERTS 53,397.92

Hancock Concrete Products CONCRETE PIPE 5791.50

Hardware Hank electrical supplies 24.00

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 207.20

Hobart Sales/Strachan Sales mixer repair 460.89

Hundertmark NEW EQUIPMENT 5800.00

ICEA Zach Holtgrewe 1400.00

IMWCA work comp premium 7341.00

Iowa DNR MISCELLANEOUS 95.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 375.00

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting HR services 1200.00

ISAA registration fee 975.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 1866.17

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 402.65

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 5167.20

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 40.62

Kingsley Ambulance Service transport 200.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 1030.44

Sherwin Lassen SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 35.00

City of Le Mars utilities 40.19

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 172,851.21

Alan Lucken mileage 30.24

Mail Services mv renewal notices 917.81

Menards custodial supplies 65.75

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5408.48

Midwest Wheel PARTS 964.43

National Pen Co. Vets outreach items 232.93

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 30.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1425.36

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 290.00

Shawn Olson supplies 190.47

One Office Solutions toner 191.97

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 317.06

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 17,121.49

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport, service 245.28

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex reimb 4428.73

Premier Communications box rental 657.51

Primebank water-spray truck 61.72

Northwest REC elec-park 1661.60

Richards Construction construction project 11,075.38

Trudy Seng MILEAGE 235.76

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Siouxland Concrete BOX CULVERTS 2020.94

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well testing 100.00

Dennis J & Diane L Smith RIGHT-OF-WAY 896.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 383.24

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 35.80

State Medical Examiners autopsy 4007.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stellar Industries PARTS 1924.43

Jeff TeBrink fuel/cell phone 150.00

TK Elevator Corp elevator maint. 252.39

Tool Depot PARTS 30.00

Total Motors repairs 1761.98

Transource PARTS 90.92

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 265,595.24

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 284.50

Vanguard Appraisals website renewal 4468.75

Veltkamp Construction siding installation 8647.63

Verizon wireless services 817.85

VISA Sheriff’s misc. expenses 1503.86

Vizocom ICT exam gloves 420.00

Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington attorney fees 2038.40

Wagner Auto Supply air condition belt 152.98

Wal-Mart supplies 918.17

Wendt Repair tire repair 104.40

Window Fashions blinds and labor 3292.00

Jacob Wingert cell phone allowance 90.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 73.00

Shonden Wurth conference fees 383.04

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 1400.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 14,720.47

