Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Claims — October 19, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 19, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 19, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the October 12, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve claims paid on 10/19/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the county ICAP renewal effective 11/15/21 for $255,702. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, approved the G & A Addition in Section 35 of Stanton Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded Horton, to approve Rolling Addition in Section 16 of Elkhorn Township. Motion Carried.

Russ Coons of Southern Sioux & individuals from Cherokee and Hospers Rural Water systems were present to express concerns regarding the carbon pipelines with hitting their lines when digging or boring asking for any assistance from the County to help mitigate this before the carbon pipeline has permission to dig or bore in under the county roads.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 23, 24, and 26 of Elgin Township on Nickel Rd & Meadowlark Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:58 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-19-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

City of Akron UTILITIES 66.83

Akron Ambulance Service EMS allocation 9134.00

Akron Hometowner publications 214.13

Akron Public Library library allocation 18,759.00

Allied Oil & Supply OIL 4149.90

Anthony Plumbing & Heating supplies 388.75

Anthony Rentals rent assistance 225.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 9.29

Associates for Psychiatric court order evaluation 400.00

Astech Surface Technologies construction project 467,918.95

Bear Creek Archeology storm water project 30195.00

Nick Beeck fuel 77.26

Bomgaars supplies 596.32

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 188.80

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Brandon Cabney cell phone allowance 90.00

Carroll Construction Supply PAINT 277.32

Central Valley Ag PIPE CULVERTS 128.40

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 894.58

Derek Christoffel fuel 78.64

Cornhusker International OUTSIDE SERVICE 125.06

The Dailey Stop fuel 163.15

Denco Corporation ASPHALT CONCRETE 9639.20

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 74.25

DeVries Tool & Supply Inc. WELDING SUPPLIES 120.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 561.77

Fareway kitchen supplies 318.90

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1038.30

Fastenal supplies 102.53

Stacey Feldman cell phone allowance 60.00

First Coop Assoc fuel 207.25

Floyd Valley Hospital community health services 38,923.46

Woodward Youth Corporation juvenile shelter care 1072.95

Forestry Suppliers garlic repellent 115.36

Forterra CONCRETE PIPE 4213.00

FP Mailing Solutions postage meter ink/seal 175.02

Frericks Repair fuel 3332.10

Frontier phone 1708.92

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 13,087.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 225.00

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimbursements 805.45

H & H Dirt Work BOX CULVERTS 71,336.21

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 22,430.64

Hancock Concrete Products CONCRETE PIPE 17,480.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 477.12

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Madalyn Hewitt program supplies 81.90

HGM Associates Inc. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 8846.56

City of Hinton UTILITIES 136.69

Hinton Ambulance EMS allocation 7252.00

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 705.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 197.65

IAAO membership 225.00

Iowa Assoc. of Naturalists workshop 166.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue cabin taxes 184.00

Iowa DNR well permits 100.00

Iowa Prison Industries boundary signage 223.63

I-State Truck Center PARTS 304.77

ISU Extension pesticide refresher 230.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 477.80

Jensen Motors LeMars PARTS 132.00

Justice Fire & Safety fire extinguishers inspect 157.03

J-W Tank Line fuel 2492.91

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1956.68

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 617.17

City of Kingsley EMS allocation 7193.00

Kingsley Public Library library allocation 20,923.00

Klass Law Firm legal fees 543.00

Knife River Fred GRANULAR 795.87

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber BOX CULVERTS 577.56

LDS RIGHT-OF-WAY 506.00

City of Le Mars utilities 1336.51

LeMars Agri Center softener salt 380.40

LeMars Ambulance, Fire & Rescue CPR classes & EMS allocation 60,921.00

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 475.81

LeMars Public Library library allocation 33,501.00

LeMars Veterinary Clinic elk testing 100.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 76,533.19

Loffler Companies, Inc. Canon/c5235A contract 639.10

Alan Lucken postage 46.40

Marcus Lumber Company building materials 242.81

Nicholas McKee meals 17.75

Menards supplies 1079.75

Merrill Public Library library allocation 13,036.00

Merrill Rescue Ambulance EMS allocation 3156.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1211.83

Midwest Lubricants fuel 376.75

Midwest Honda mower parts 114.48

Midwest Wheel PARTS 759.29

Mike’s Inc fuel 4247.13

Mr. Muffler service and repair 351.14

Sharon Nieman vital statistics fee 15.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1421.95

Northwest Real Estate rent assistance 300.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 384.80

Shawn Olson office equipment 922.79

One Office Solutions office supplies 185.37

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 294.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 35.00

Erica Pepper mileage 228.48

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Pitchfork Ag LLC supplies 199.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 14254.56

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport 2.50

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 39,981.31

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 2768.33

Plymouth Awards & Engraving STAR 55.00

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc. TIRES & TUBES 3435.36

Premier Communications phone service 1942.67

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Inn & Suites lodging 300.16

Quality Lube Center service 112.70

Ramada Des Moines lodging/training 364.00

Darin Raymond misc. expenses 111.99

Red’s Printing printed checks 620.26

City of Remsen UTILITIES 140.08

Remsen Ambulance Service EMS allocation 10,554.00

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 132.30

Remsen Public Library library allocation 23,781.00

Jill Renken meeting expenses 1122.22

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes funeral assistance 1250.00

Richards Construction construction project 251,459.81

Ricks’ Septic Service RBWA service 375.00

RICOH USA DHS copier contract 36.01

Rick Roder rent assistance 300.00

Rolling Oil Co. oil 3501.02

Dan Ruhland sign labor 225.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 19,128.27

Second Chance Solutions fuel 1946.84

Sherwin Williams building stain 61.51

Shred-it shredding 50.95

SIMPCO Hazmat coverage 13,549.00

Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS MH tax dollars 266,121.00

Sioux Sales Company BU-3 test kit 169.45

Siouxland Concrete BOX CULVERTS 2324.49

Smalltown Sportsman pistol ammunition 479.84

Solutions scanner 1186.51

Sooland Bobcat Rental forestry mower repairs 478.66

State Medical Examiners autopsy 2214.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stone Group Architects architect fees 317.76

Jessica Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 1326.47

The Record publications 322.60

Thomson Reuters court library 1533.11

Titan Machinery PARTS 560.00

TK Elevator Corp elevator maint contract 504.81

Tool Depot PARTS 88.49

Treasurer State of Iowa indigent defense fund 1088.00

Heidi Tritz lodging 157.70

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 23,942.25

UMB Bank N.A. GO bond interest 24,135.00

Union County Electric tower 99.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 225.21

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 204.75

Vanguard Appraisals archive module 3150.00

Verizon cell services 269.48

VISA repairs/supplies 194.51

Wagner Auto Supply belts 171.98

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

Wellmark health insurance 1085.60

WesTel Systems trunkline 364.78

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 116.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 13,438.95

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021