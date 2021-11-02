Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Claims — October 12, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 12, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the October 12, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the October 5, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Premier Communications and Plymouth County for the fiber project and $2.44 million ARPA funds from the Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors had a discussion and provided a consensus to the Auditor and Conservation Director regarding the County paying 2 invoices for an archaeology study on the Hillview Pond for $30,195 out of the ARPA funds as the study was required prior to beginning the pond storm water dredging project.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Greg Jeneary to the Plymouth County Conservation Board to replace Dave Klohs. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 25/26 of Grant Township on Kestrel Ave. and in Section 25/36 of Grant Township on 150th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a right of way for project LC-033230 to LDS, Inc. for $506. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

