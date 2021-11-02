Ronald Lee Scott, 64 of Bearcreek, Montana formerly Correctionville, passed away August 27, 2021 in rural Hardin, Montana.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 7 at 2 p.m. at the Washta Community Center.

Ronald Lee Scott was born November 3, 1956 to Lee and Helen (Kroll) Scott. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1975. After graduation, Ron pursued a career as a paramedic. Over time, he worked with Big Horn County Montana Ambulance, as well as paramedic teams in Saudi Arabia, Tennessee, Alaska, Arizona, and Kuwait.

Ron loved to travel. Through the years, he visited 49 of the 50 states but his heart always went home to Montana. His favorite travels were back to Iowa to visit his family. He relished in taking Savannah to Omaha for Krispy Kreme donuts!

Ron was always up for an adventure, a new restaurant or taking a drive down memory lane.

Ron enjoyed hooking up his camper and finding a new place to visit. He especially enjoyed trips made with his family and his best friends Doug and Trudy. Ron never met a stranger, making new friends wherever he went.

Ron is survived by his sister Sheryle (Mark) Jenkins of Washta; nieces Audra (Cameron) Crocker and their daughter Savannah of Quimby, and Samantha (Brent) Johnson and their children Chance, Talyr, Wesley and Bentlee of Newell.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.