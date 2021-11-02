Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — October 12, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 10/12/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas – Book mobile 112.00

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 315.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Toshiba Copiers 187.10

Accurate Reporting 98587 Depositions 68.00

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Maintenance; Buildings 102.60

Ace Refrigeration 1472 Steamer repair 200.50

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical Contract 94,561.19

Aggies Inc. Food 3,550.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail project – profess 245.00

American Jail Assoc 6939 Sheriff Sheehan Dues 60.00

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 108.48

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

Autry Reporting Deposition.. 41.80

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Ammo 150.00

Barnes & Noble Books 592.07

Bauerly, William 105138 PEO Costs 24.18

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 175.00

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Tower pest control- 5 310.00

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 State v Neubaum Monona 64.00

Blades Group LLC 500219 Rock Asphalt Moville 2,232.00

Blenderman, Claudia 105039 PEO Costs 29.89

Bob Barker Co. 21770 Household Supplies 474.81

Bomgaars Shop Tools 366.61

Brady**, Danielle 100049 Employee Jury Duty Mil 12.30

Bubke, Misty L. CSR 1840 Trial Transcript 206.50

Burke Engineering 36400 Supplies for new office 3.12

CW Suter & Son Inc 86382 Troubleshoot, repair 4,579.05

Calhoun Communications Annual microwave maint 14,099.51

Carroll Construction 104617 Safety glasses/SB-BL 63.56

Carroll Distributing Paint 15.96

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 120.02

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone – Anthon 73.42

Certified Testing 500526 Jail project – site pr 5,140.00

CF Industries Nitro 104288 FY22 1st Payment 447,887.00

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Mileage 58.94

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage – Mov/C’Ville 484.40

Clay County Conservation 105398 Annual membership IA 194.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Household Supplies 353.32

Copple, Beverly 500278 PEO Costs 47.70

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts #402 8.55

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Lumber & painting supp 562.80

Crabtree Publishing 102755

Books 199.20

Cummins Central Power 101862 Homer Generator PM.. 4,820.32

Dakota County Sheriff 62293 Notice CINA 18.00

Danbury, City Of 62484 Library Rent 1,200.00

Danbury Review 62875 Help Wanted Ad 4.00

Davis, Barbara 105697 PEO Costs 26.14

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 78.40

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,217.51

Demco 65866 Book supplies – office 189.48

Diamond Lake Book Club 1496 Books 50.85

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial supplies 41.52

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 17.14

EMS – Disaster/Emerg 67912 tax allocation Starcom 18,328.41

ESO Solutions Inc 105279 Professional Services.. 1,427.22

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone set 50.65

Finish Line 102297 EMA Truck Gas Sept. 2021 172.28

Finish Line Fuels 103922 Gas and Vehicle Repair 24,126.23

Fry & Assoc Inc 1031 Spring for playground 316.00

Gale 104302 Books L.P 241.40

Green, John PEO Costs 23.25

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Vehicle Repairs 1,357.53

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Service 7,122.56

Hoffman, Rheane 103993 Transcript 63.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 Supplies for new office 257.82

Hytrek, Erin PEO Costs 44.34

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Jackie 958.49

Innovational Water 105182 Biocide for HVAC system 2,979.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,656.42

Iowa Dept of Natura 98991 Annual water use fee 95.00

Iowa Division of La 222029 Boiler inspections 160.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 150.00

Iowa Municipalities Installment 4- Work Co 29,092.00

Iowan Magazine (B-I 119798) Subscription renewal-2 24.00

ISAC Iowa State Assoc. 213063 Pat Gill-ISAC Annual 310.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #306 8.09

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 373.70

Jacobs Electric 122161 Buildings – Pierson Sh 607.07

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ

Materials 2,660.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Telephonic Record 225.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Parts & Filters 479.97

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 MM/R Matters 621.78

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Suburban Repairs 1,006.37

L G Everist Inc. 281374 AMZ Materials 588.25

Lee, Sibyl M. PEO Costs 39.86

Lieber Construction Inc. 500655 Jail project site prep 79,043.50

Loffler Companies 500177 Copier contract 9/19/2 427.35

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 454.61

M & M Printing LLC 500613 Printing 350.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Post 1,395.47

Maxfield, Barbara 104924 PEO Costs 36.36

McCrea, Dawn 102544 PEO Costs 59.46

McTeer, Dianne M 41491 PEO Costs 65.70

Menards 199721 Hand tools & storage 245.23

Mid American Energy 159813 tower utilities 696.43

Mid American Energy 500700 Jail project – gas serv 18,771.76

Mid American Energy 159811 Gas main – 28th Street 55,842.92

Midamerica Books 99965

Books 337.20

Moville, City of 167600 Water, Garbage, Sewer 44.09

Moville Record 167400 Legal Notice – Level B 191.12

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #410 2,794.67

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Meals/Lodging & Mileage 457.58

New Cooperative Inc 104730 FY22 1st half payment 34,726.00

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 09/16 254.93

Office Elements Printing 770.27

One Office Solution 104853 Planners and calendars.. 781.44

Pestbusters Inc. 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 7,307.91

Pierson, City of 1571 Rent – Building Library 1,200.00

Plymouth Cnty Sheriff 189600 FECR111778 Bird 40.00

Prairie Reporting 104576 Depositions 130.00

Public Agency Train 192293 School 325.00

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 451.13

Robertson Implement 500652 Ditch Mower 337.36

Rolling Hills Comm 500028 Fiscal Agent Payment 11,089,841.

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Filters #915 139.43

Sadler, Joann PEO Costs 48.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280

Fuel 667.20

Schleis, Donald 105148 PEO Costs 85.19

SDHS – District Health 68472 tax allocation District 184,923.00

Security National Bank 208797 Travel Expenses 1,849.29

Sioux City Journal 102790 Magazines & Books 243.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 K9 Food 214.60

Sioux City Treasur (4 213400) Data Processing 415,351.46

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 3,186.70

Sioux Sales Co. 214700 Officer dress shirt 64.95

Siouxland Chamber Annual membership dues 288.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Lever lock for new off 157.35

Snyder***, Dawn M 218107 Reimbursement-printer 50.00

Sohm, Mary Ann 218309 PEO Costs 81.86

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 576.95

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 68.27

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 19,599.18

Tarco Industries Inc. 500696 Shop Supplies – Oto 118.30

The Seed Shed 104625 Food plot seed & defoa 452.50

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,089.36

Titan Machinery (Ki 105010) Parts & Labor #915 12,717.78

Todd, Dennis PEO Costs 46.21

Torco-Remfg Parts 289.00

Treasurer State of 234610 Indigent Defense Fund 251,080.00

US Bank (STL-MO) September 2021 – Acct 6,015.66

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 ARCHIVE MODULE 2,800.00

Verizon Connect Fle 500622 GPS Equipment & Rental 929.35

Weber***, Kerby G 246434 Clothing Allowance 203.25

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 96,924.13

Wendte, Carolyn 500702 PEO Costs 22.13

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 473.24

Wiatel Solution Center 104551 Phone & Internet-Horn 172.17

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 2,000.00

Williams, James 98245 PEO Costs 35.68

Williams, Loydeen 500206 PEO Costs 20.00

Woodbury County Treasur 104770 Copy paper 240.00

Woodbury County Emerg. 104689 Tax Allocation EMA 16,936.57

Grand Total: 3,005,240

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021