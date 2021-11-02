Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — October 19, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 10/19/2021

Ability Network Inc. 103465 myAbility Billing Plat 1,148.65

Absolute Mobile Shred 500225 Shredding Service 80.56

Air Chek Inc. 105466 Radon Kits 2,660.00

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 217.28

Allen, Myrtie PEO Costs 38.34

American Society Of 254121/2021 Membership 265.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 249.85

Aventure Staffing & 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Res 8,711.60

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Tech Assurance Plan 10,481.40

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #217 140.95

Berning, Lori PEO Costs 61.70

Blatchford***, Sara Frances Jouwstra Sadde 949.12

Bob Barker Co. misc. 147.13

Bomgaars Padlocks 97.33

Burke Engineering 36400 Door closer 224.00

Camp High Hopes 105626 Facility Rental Fee 400.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract Charges 97.02

Carroll Construction 104617 Flag tape & marking pa 67.40

Cascade Fire Equipment 101562 Fire retardant pants 404.25

CDW Government Inc. 1366 Phone Headset CH 159.29

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 14.00

Centurylink 911 circuits 533.27

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Household Supplies 1,411.50

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 602.64

Chesterman CO. Water 610.50

Christensen, Ashley 500174 Mileage reimbursement 19.04

Christian Home Assn 65495 July 2021 Shelter 5,953.20

Christiansen, Kay 105112 PEO Costs 13.91

City Farmers Inc 104935 Lawn Service & Fall Ap 564.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 OC21 Billing Platform 100.00

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage reimbursement 23.52

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 42.92

Clia Laboratory Pro Laboratory Compliance 1,136.00

Coffee King Inc. Coffee 87.30

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial Supplies 2,422.11

Colling, Kathryn 500367 PEO Costs 20.00

Colling, Ronald 500366 PEO Costs 24.96

Commercial Appraise Menards Appraisal – 59 9,000.00

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 13,934.96

Complete Canine Tra 500707 K9 School 2,100.00

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 1,843.39

Connections Area Agency Meals on Wheels 2nd QTR 3,190.00

Conservation Corps Conservation Corps cre 5,077.50

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 DH Fleet Fuel 58.16

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 8,718.55

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 65.10

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,334.89

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies 574.67

Dirks*** Allison E. Mileage 117.60

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.09

Evil Twin Software 500527 Evil Twin Software 1,850.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 18.06

FiberComm Phone 4,424.38

Finish Line Fuels 103922 DH Fleet Fuel 324.27

Floyd Valley Community 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 759.75

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,003.49

Folsom, Patricia R 84419 PEO Costs 43.30

Foundation Building 105788 Insulation for new off 119.47

Getinge USA Sales 500018 Autoclave Repair 825.00

Gibson, Judy A. 102329 PEO Costs 20.00

Gill Hauling Inc. 100935 Garbage service-SP21/S 968.50

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage service SP21 1,279.40

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark Printers 1,475.81

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Mount tire for ‘25 PJ 26.99

Grieve***, Kim 101173 Used Stylus Containers 26.75

H204U Inc. bottled water 86.50

Hancock Woodworks L 105446 Plaques 302.78

Havlicek, Leneah 500390 PEO Costs 43.89

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 984.96

Hill***, Faye E 798 Mileage to ICEOO Conf 257.60

Home Depot Pro 105875 Supplies for ductwork 207.37

Hornick, City of Water 75.13

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 46.20

HyVee Inc. 101910 Med/Lab Supplies Vaccine 37.55

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Jackie 952.38

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water Hydronic management pr 2,214.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,054.62

Iowa Dept. of Natura 98991 Well Permit Fees 275.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774 755.00

Iowa Division of La 222029 Boiler inspection – IA 40.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,028.00

Iowa Prison Ind 160784 911 address blanks 504.00

Iowa State Associat 100789 DH Dental Premium 4,952.33

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #306 416.39

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 1,028.15

Jessen Automotive 105818 Tire repair & wrench 45.48

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Parts 1,942.07

Johnson Controls Se 105667 OC-DC21 Security 1,365.57

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 106.90

Jones***, Loretta 500712 Victim Witness Training 247.57

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts & Labor #26 2,312.04

Knovas Carpets 131887 Carpet for new office 612.09

Krapfl, Larry PEO Costs 54.64

Kruid***, Theresa D. Reimburse program supp 35.12

Kuhlmann***, Loni Outreach Mileage – 426 242.17

L G Everist Inc. 281374 AMZ Materials 130.40

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 4,637.88

LaunchPAD Children’s 500704 Facility Rental Move 400.00

LDV, Inc. 500711 Command Bus 12,602.28

Leroy Hanson Co. 142030 1st Aid Kits 586.99

Lloyd, Kevin 500695 GTC Well Plugging 500.00

Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108 CPR AED Online 18.57

LP Gill, Inc. 103452 Landfill FY22 payment 55,820.85

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv -1,065.64

Mail House 148553 Mail Service 3,679.16

Managed Emergency 500118 2021 National Healthcare 1,832.50

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

Mason, Victoria 500629 SP21 MH Consultation 990.00

Mathers, Dyane 500489 PEO Costs 59.68

Mathers, Nancy 500369 PEO Costs 56.10

Mead, Cindie PEO Costs 59.80

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage reimbursement 24.08

Menards 199721 Vehicle supplies, earpiece 355.83

Mendenhall, Jim 500705 PEO Costs 38.18

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 1203 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 888.38

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,278.40

Mid Step Services 159884 Janitorial Services 125.00

Midwest Alarm Co. Inc. 102416 Alarm monitoring OC21.. 140.00

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #303 193.45

Miller***, Megan Mileage 74.48

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Sioux City Assessor 2,595.50

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.16

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 2,439.63

Mueggenberg, Ben 500706 PEO Costs 45.91

Munoz*** Cynthia Mileage 41.81

Murphy Tractor Oil – Oto 519.94

National Assc of Lo Membership Dues JN-DC2 300.00

NCP Management LLC 500166 Wiring of interop lab 4,541.33

Neapolitan Labs LLC 500484 Web Site Fee 750.00

Nelson***, Heidi Mileage 3.92

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Parts #93 62.85

Norm Waitt Sr YMCA 104175 Offsite Fitness Class 100.00

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 49.84

Office Elements 100254 Trash Bags Tape 56.75

Okoboji Motor Company 101578 Fleet Expense 46.42

One Office Solution 104853 Paper 1,531.57

Onsite Discovery 500703 Outside Engineering 3,000.00

Osceola Community Health 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 637.18

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage reimbursement 33.60

Parkinson***, Andre 500521 Mileage 13.27

Pathology Medical Serv 1859 CLIA Laboratory Direct 125.00

Patrol PC 105567 Repairs.. 542.00

Patterson, Cecelia 105760 PEO Costs 80.74

Petersen Oil Co. 100875 Gasohol 400 gals/South 5,035.22

Pickerman’s Catering 214.23

Pierson, City of Water 48.48

Pinkley, Nancy PEO Costs 32.80

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #503 45.56

Presto-X Inc Pest Control 125.00

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 FFS Training 11/2-11/6 200.00

Putensen, Rachel 500717 PEO Costs 65.06

Quality Telecommunions 103001 Remote programming 55.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Pat’s Mailing 4,250.83

Ricoh USA, Inc. 105143 Printer/Copier 772.18

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts 494.42

Robinson***, Lisa Mileage 77.12

Robinson, John 101642 Sept 2021 DMR, water 70.00

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 32.84

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield repair-’17 29.95

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 4,652.13

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,479.21

Sergeant Bluff Luton 100233 Legal Publications 298.08

Sewalson***, Debbi 98699 Victim Witness Training 250.81

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Screen Printing 620.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 237.60

Sioux City Journal 102790 Job Ads PHN/Clinic Int 1,252.61

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) 2019 JAG Funds June 11,965.64

Sioux Sales Co. SM pants 49.95

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 1,616.47

Siouxland Lock & Key HARDWARE FOR DOOR LOCK 407.75

Skaare***, Olivia 105699 Frances Jouwstra Sadde 999.52

Sparklight 952 Cable 495.97

Spee Dee Delivery Serv 104385 Standard Shipping 200.42

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 305.00

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #200 29.43

Steve’s Beane Plumbing Breakroom & Lab Restroom 871.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 24,789.57

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 890.23

University of Iowa 289156 Megan Miller, Family 1,000.00

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Rea.. 600.00

Vericor LLC 104630 Cool Cube Vaccine Equip 598.46

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 7,224.41

Vondrak, Michelle K. 500698 Yoga Videos Move Your 350.00

Wall of Fame 102557 staff uniforms 259.95

Waterbury Funeral 100534 1202 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 123.76

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 105,032.08

Wellness Council of 102942 ADrent Welcoa Membership 420.00

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease – 4th Payment 132.25

West Branch Constru 500697 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 50,376.95

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Hydraulic hose & fitting 17.45

Western Iowa Tech Medication manager MN 561.00

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 588.55

Woodbury Cnty Area Landfill FY22 Payment 25,258.00

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electric service-SP21 5,023.71

Woodbury County Treas 104770 Copy Paper 870.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Maint 399.92

Youth Shelter Care 257821 July 21 Shelter 4,138.26

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage reimbursement 29.12

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 99.67

———————————————-

Grand Total: 502,444.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021