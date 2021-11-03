| logout
City Council & School Board Election Results
Kingsley City Government
Mayor
• Rick Bohle………………………………………. 170
Council (3 Positions)
• Jason Jasperson……………………………….. 173
• Neal Rolling…………………………………….. 191
Ron Mathers……………………………………….116
• Dan Kremer……………………………………. 130
Moville City Government
Mayor
• Jim Fisher……………………………………….. 131
Council
• Paul Malm………………………………………. 135
Correctionville City Government
Mayor
• Kathy Hoffman……………………………….. 124
Ron Sanderson…………………………………….39
Council (3 Positions)
Chad Kline………………………………………….84
• Kourtnee Ann Fox…………………………… 117
• Robert Beazley………………………………… 106
• Cara Alioth………………………………………. 92
Bronson City Government
Mayor
• Jason Garnard………………………………….. 29
Council (3 Positions)
• Brandi Jessen……………………………………. 24
• Chad Merchant………………………………… 28
• James Amick……………………………………. 29
Pierson City Government
Mayor
• Doyle Struve…………………………………….. 31
Council (2 Positions)
Keith Saxen………………………………………….10
• Gordon Bubke………………………………….. 25
• Bonnie Saxen…………………………………… 34
Marvin Keith Swanson…………………………16
Cushing City Government
Mayor
• Don Joy Jr………………………………………… 36
Council (3 Positions)
• Alexander Rabbas…………………………….. 38
• Mary Tyler……………………………………….. 37
Lawton City Government
Mayor
• Jesse Pedersen…………………………………. 100
Council (2 Positions)
Jeremy Baltushis…………………………………..51
• Pat Saunders…………………………………….. 91
• Nick Roth………………………………………… 66
To fill vacancy
• John Nelson……………………………………… 89
Oto City Government
Mayor
• Kevin Lyle Rayevich……………………………7
Council (3 Positions)
• Jennifer Weber…………………………………. 14
Hornick City Government
Council (2 Positions)
• Eric Bebee………………………………………… 22
• Julie Byers………………………………………… 21
Anthon City Government
Council (3 Positions)
• Johnathan Kuhlmann………………………. 67
• Lisa Petersen……………………………………. 65
• Paul Lansink…………………………………….. 59
To fill vacancy
• Mona Kirchgatter…………………………….. 61
Kingsley-Pierson School Board (2 Positions)
• Jason Collins…………………………………… 201
Lindsay Letsche……………………………………115
Melissa Harder…………………………………….111
• Megan Plendl………………………………….. 148
Lawton-Bronson School Board
District 3
Write-in
District 5
• Nicole Garnard……………………………….. 168
MVAO School Board
District 1
• Karen Kennedy……………………………….. 185
District 3
Trevor Lally………………………………………….37
David Jensen………………………………………..80
• Dale Wimmer…………………………………. 102
District 5
Write-in
Woodbury Central School Board (3 Positions)
• Jeremy Cross…………………………………… 197
• Donny Reblitz…………………………………. 138
• Clint Thomsen………………………………… 183
To Fill Vacancy
• Chet Verschoor……………………………….. 178
River Valley School Board
District 1
• Jessica Wilson…………………………………. 234
District 4
Kory Dausel……………………………………….103
• Sharleen Duncan…………………………….. 155
