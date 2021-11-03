City Council & School Board Election Results

City Government & School Board Election

Unofficial Results

Kingsley City Government

Mayor

• Rick Bohle………………………………………. 170

Council (3 Positions)

• Jason Jasperson……………………………….. 173

• Neal Rolling…………………………………….. 191

Ron Mathers……………………………………….116

• Dan Kremer……………………………………. 130

Moville City Government

Mayor

• Jim Fisher……………………………………….. 131

Council

• Paul Malm………………………………………. 135

Correctionville City Government

Mayor

• Kathy Hoffman……………………………….. 124

Ron Sanderson…………………………………….39

Council (3 Positions)

Chad Kline………………………………………….84

• Kourtnee Ann Fox…………………………… 117

• Robert Beazley………………………………… 106

• Cara Alioth………………………………………. 92

Bronson City Government

Mayor

• Jason Garnard………………………………….. 29

Council (3 Positions)

• Brandi Jessen……………………………………. 24

• Chad Merchant………………………………… 28

• James Amick……………………………………. 29

Pierson City Government

Mayor

• Doyle Struve…………………………………….. 31

Council (2 Positions)

Keith Saxen………………………………………….10

• Gordon Bubke………………………………….. 25

• Bonnie Saxen…………………………………… 34

Marvin Keith Swanson…………………………16

Cushing City Government

Mayor

• Don Joy Jr………………………………………… 36

Council (3 Positions)

• Alexander Rabbas…………………………….. 38

• Mary Tyler……………………………………….. 37

Lawton City Government

Mayor

• Jesse Pedersen…………………………………. 100

Council (2 Positions)

Jeremy Baltushis…………………………………..51

• Pat Saunders…………………………………….. 91

• Nick Roth………………………………………… 66

To fill vacancy

• John Nelson……………………………………… 89

Oto City Government

Mayor

• Kevin Lyle Rayevich……………………………7

Council (3 Positions)

• Jennifer Weber…………………………………. 14

Hornick City Government

Council (2 Positions)

• Eric Bebee………………………………………… 22

• Julie Byers………………………………………… 21

Anthon City Government

Council (3 Positions)

• Johnathan Kuhlmann………………………. 67

• Lisa Petersen……………………………………. 65

• Paul Lansink…………………………………….. 59

To fill vacancy

• Mona Kirchgatter…………………………….. 61

Kingsley-Pierson School Board (2 Positions)

• Jason Collins…………………………………… 201

Lindsay Letsche……………………………………115

Melissa Harder…………………………………….111

• Megan Plendl………………………………….. 148

Lawton-Bronson School Board

District 3

Write-in

District 5

• Nicole Garnard……………………………….. 168

MVAO School Board

District 1

• Karen Kennedy……………………………….. 185

District 3

Trevor Lally………………………………………….37

David Jensen………………………………………..80

• Dale Wimmer…………………………………. 102

District 5

Write-in

Woodbury Central School Board (3 Positions)

• Jeremy Cross…………………………………… 197

• Donny Reblitz…………………………………. 138

• Clint Thomsen………………………………… 183

To Fill Vacancy

• Chet Verschoor……………………………….. 178

River Valley School Board

District 1

• Jessica Wilson…………………………………. 234

District 4

Kory Dausel……………………………………….103

• Sharleen Duncan…………………………….. 155