Cushing City Council Minutes — November 2, 2021

Cushing City Council

November 2, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:32 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Also present: Gary Merkel, Deputy Books

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) October 5, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 80.62

Barnes & Noble Library books 79.14

Clerk Books QuickBooks Pro 2021 400.00

CBC City Street Supplies 3.19

Don’s Pest Control Fire Dept. Treatment 92.00

Elaine Droegmiller Reimburse Library Books 149.10

Feld Fire Vehicle Repair 102.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 108.00

Gill Hauling 2nd Qtr. Payment 1133.00

Iowa Good Roads Association FY22 Dues 95.00

Iowa League of Cities Budget Workshop 50.00

ISG Operator Services 475.00

MCI Telephone 30.70

Gary Merkel Mileage 30.24

Mid-American Electricity 709.27

New Cooperative Fire Dept. Fuel 80.85

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 79.92

O’Halloran International City Truck Parts 45.06

One Source Ink/Envelopes 162.68

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 125.53

Robert Mohr Fall 2021 Spraying 628.00

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 57.41

Simmering Cory Lift Station 2000.00

Sioux Valley Automotive City Truck Repair 343.07

The Record Publishing 78.34

Thompson Law Office Legal Services 615.00

USA Bluebook Water Supplies 123.28

USPS Stamps 116.00

Western Iowa Equipment parts 9.00

Woodbury Co. Landfill yearly fees 677.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 19,420.33

Library 1360.70

Road Use 1799.87

Water Fund 3078.32

Sewer Fund 4126.68

Solid Waste Fund 1888.75

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 31,674.65

Public Forum. Gary Merkel gave his resignation from the 911/Landfill Board, effective December 1, 2021. Council thanked him for his service, and will need to decide who will take over his position.

Sheriff’s Report. Deputy Books reported that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed settling sand/dirt by standpipe. For now, Carstens will keep an eye on it, and in the spring, there will have to be some repairs made.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• ISG. Council reviewed the update emailed from Brooke Sievers.

• Fire Dept Liquor License. Motion made by Wittrock to approve the Fire Dept Liquor License, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

• Annual Financial Report. Motion made by Wittrock to approve clerk moving forward with publishing and sending report to state. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 5/0.

• Nuisances. Clerk gave an update on school from lawyer. Council would like to proceed. Council also had a few other issues for clerk to send letters to residents. Letters will be sent for dogs running lose, dangerous buildings, garbage cans on streets.

Resolutions

Resolution 2021:17: Motion made by Wittrock to approve resolution directing clerk to publish and send AFR to State. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Monday, December 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:42 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 11, 2021