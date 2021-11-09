Kingsley City Council Minutes — November 1, 2021

Kingsley City Council

November 1, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 1, 2021. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

Agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, with the omission of pet ordinance item in old business, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the September 7, 2021 meeting were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance Report: It was reported spraying is done, getting snow equipment ready, mowing is done, tower is back on line.

No one for public forum.

List of bills: Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all ayes, motion carried.

A&B Business Solutions, patron printer pymt 240.00

Aberson Const., grind tree stumps 611.40

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Alpha Wireless, Amb wiring 301.81

Amazon, Lib books/supplies 697.65

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 393.48

Cardis Fence, repair tennis ct fence 3,330.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

Dirt Road Design, Lib website updates 75.00

Eakes, supplies 77.98

FirstNet police phone bills 182.40

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 997.00

Frontier, phone bill 137.12

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Nov 54.72

Iowa Dept of Revenue, 3rd Qtr sales tax 382.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue, 3rd Qtr WET tax 2,848.00

Iowa Lakes Comm. College, J Baker classes 150.00

Iowa League of Cities, Budget workshop fee 50.00

Iowa One Call, locates 26.20

Iowa Outdoors, Lib subscription 15.00

Iowa State Extension, spray applicator books 60.08

Ipers, Ipers 3,510.00

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,881.62

Jack’s Uniforms, pepper spray 15.95

J.P. Cooke, pet tags/book 74.80

Keith Bohle, mileage 28.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 229.81

Kingsley Vol Amb, Oct. runs 1,730.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kirkwood, Sadler WW Grade 2 review 130.00

KMEG, advertising October 760.00

KPTH, advertising October 1,700.00

Lammers, parts/repair 17.08

Lumber Pros, expansion joint roll/sakrete 423.00

Maguire Iron, cable grab 220.00

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 160.71

PCC, ambulance billing 514.65

Plendl Feed, grass seed 187.50

Ply Co Auditor, Amb expense 200.00

Rick Bohle, expenses October 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Sunnybrook, plant-Drugstore 46.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 80.00

T & S Recycling, roll off at water tower 325.00

Taste of Home, Lib subscription 18.00

The Record, publications 504.97

The Saturday Evening Post, Lib subscription 38.00

Thompson Law Office, July-Sept chgs 4,718.00

United Healthcare, health ins 4,213.41

Van’s Distributing, mower parts 62.03

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 185.40

WEX, gas 1,770.95

Foundation, water/sewer testing 80.75

A-Ox, amb oxygen 57.73

G-Works, annual software license fee 5,899.00

MidAmerican, utilities 1,782.84

Ply Co Landfill, October tonnage 7,059.13

Lumber Pros, post 34.16

MidAmerican, utilities 915.49

Presto-X, pest control 53.00

Wiatel, phone/internet 547.03

Beelner Service water parts 10.50

Total 55,341.74

Library Special Expenses:

Scholastic Education, Lib books 549.00

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Mary Hagan, reimb parade candy 42.12

Toyne, E1 service & pump testing 774.75

Feld Fire, 6 hoses 341.04

Alpha Wireless, 800 mhz radios 8,531.64

Jacob Hagan, reimb 1 in. nozzle for G1 396.43

Mahoney Auto Repair, T3 service 1,147.24

Kingsley Volunteers, bar bill 138.75

Expenses by Fund: General, 28,536.75; Road Use, 8,218.55; Employee Benefits, 7,100.60; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 0.00; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 72,759.45; Sewer, 6,918.65; Solid Waste, 31,836.99. Total: 155,370.99.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 49,587.42; Operating Grants, 61,352.83; General, 252,107.18; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 427,926.55.

Treasurers report was not available.

Tom Grafft (I & S Group) will be at the November 15th meeting to explain the bids that were received for digging a test well.

Fire Report: Brandon Sitzmann reported they are starting a Fire Fighter 1 class in November. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to put new no parking signs and rock in parking spaces east of the fire station on Clarendon St. All voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report distributed. Officer Hamann will be posting the snow removal ordinance on the doors of the business district.

Ordinance #260 (City sidewalk specifications) was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling for the second reading. All voted aye, motion carried. Second reading was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #261 (Bi-monthly Council meetings if needed) was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling for the second reading. All voted aye, motion carried. Second reading was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #262 (No residential shipping containers) was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling for the first reading. All voted aye, motion carried. First reading was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

There was one bid for the demolition of the property at 23 West 2nd Street from Flewelling Earthmoving Inc. for building demolition, hauling debris off site to landfill and backfill basement with fill dirt for $34,366.00. City will cover landfill fees. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to accept the bid, all voted aye, motion carried.

There was one bid for the demolition of the property at 25 West 2nd Street from Flewelling Earthmoving Inc. for building demolition, hauling debris off site to landfill and backfill basement with fill dirt. Bid includes fees for hiring an asbestos inspection to be on site for $45,606.00. City will cover landfill fees. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to accept the bid, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held with Jason Bird concerning a carport on his property. He will have to apply for a new building permit to move the carport directly north of his home and also will apply for a Special Exceptions Permit to have the carport closer than the six feet allowed in the city zoning. He was also informed that he will have to use a frost free footing for the structure in order for it to be considered permanent.

Chad Kuchel has resigned from the Planning & Zoning Board. Will be looking for a replacement.

Loy Bakken, representing the Nash Post American Legion, asked the Council about putting a memorial table in the community center. They suggested the library.

Resolution #2021-22 (Dale Murray Addition). Council approved the plat on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Snow removal bid was opened by Mayor Pro-Tem Mathers. Bohle Construction was the only bidder. Bid was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2021-23 (Transfer funds from Local Option to Sewer in the amount of $37,600.00 for purchase of Sagr system diffusers). Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve the transfer. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2021-24 (Set Planning & Zoning hearing date of November 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to approve request for a zoning change for the following lots: East 180’ of Lot 2, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6 and Lot 7 of the Replat of a part of Lot 4, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa. These lots are situated northwest of the intersection of Highway 140 and East 2nd Street. The requested zoning change is from R-2 (Mixed Residential) to Commercial. Motion by Bohle to set the date, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. The Planning and Zoning Board approved this change on Oct. 25, 2021 with a vote of 3-0 in favor.

Building permits. Jacob McCollum, fence.

Adjourned on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021