Probate — Edward Roger Sand
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD ROGER SAND, DECEASED.
PROBATE NO. ESPR056347
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Edward Roger Sand, Deceased, who died on or about October 22, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on November 3, 2021, the undersigned Deanna Kay Adler was appointed executor of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on November 8, 2021.
/s/ Deanna Kay Adler
Deanna Kay Adler, Petitioner
PO Box 93
Anthon, IA 51004
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809
Attorney for the Executor
Thompson Law Office, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication
November 18, 2021
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 11, 2021
and Thursday, November 18, 2021