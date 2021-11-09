Probate — Marjorie J. Sanderson

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE J. SANDERSON, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056335

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marjorie J. Sanderson, Deceased, who died on or about October 6, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on October 22, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Marjorie J. Sanderson, deceased, bearing date of the 22nd day of March, 2014, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Phillip H. Sanderson and Joyce D. Sanderson were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: October 25, 2021

/s/ Phillip H. Sanderson

Phillip H. Sanderson

Executor of the Estate

2280 Grundy Avenue

Hornick, IA 51026

/s/ Joyce D. Sanderson

Joyce D. Sanderson

Executor of the Estate

2280 Grundy Avenue

Hornick, IA 51026

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson

Attorney for Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

November 11, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021