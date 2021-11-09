Probate — Michael W. Hinrichs

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL W. HINRICHS, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR056338

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Michael W. Hinrichs, Deceased, who died on or about June 7, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on October 26, 2021, the last will and testament of Michael W. Hinrichs, deceased, bearing date of September 5, 2011, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sharyl Hinrichs was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: October 28, 2021

/s/ Sharyl Hinrichs

Sharyl Hinrichs

Executor of estate

513 Peaceful Road

Chesapeake, VA 23322

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for executor

Firm Name: Thompson Law Office, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

November 11, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021