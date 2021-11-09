Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 19, 2021

OCTOBER 19, 2021

FORTY-SECOND MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Coordinator, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1.)(a.)) Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section Iowa Code Section 21.5(1.)(a.)) Carried on 5-0 a roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for October 19, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 12, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $395,125.13. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorders Report of Fees Collected for the period of 07/01/2021 through 09/30/2021. Copy filed.

To approve agreement for electronic provision of Woodbury County Recorder’s office public record images. Copy filed.

To receive the Commission of Veteran Affairs quarterly report ending September 30, 2021. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of David Wantland, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-31-2019, Resignation; separation of Taylor Tadlock, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-31-2019, Resignation; separation of Gary Bennier, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-31-2020, Resignation; separation of Barry Worrell, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-30-2020, Resignation; separation of Austin Cooper, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-31-2020, Resignation; separation of Christopher Kim, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-31-2021, Resignation; the transfer of Madison Nemitz, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-20-2021, $20.38/hour, 0%, Position Transfer from Part-time to Full-time Youth Worker; the appointment of Robert Riedemann, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 10-20-21, $24.85/hour, Job Vacancy Posted 08-24-21. Entry Level Salary: $24.85/hour.; the reclassification of Danielle Brady, Election Clerk II, County Auditor Dept., effective 11-01-21, $19.53/hour, Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3.; and the reclassification of Dawn Zahnley, Clerk II, Emergency Services Dept., effective 11-01-21, $22.80/hour, End of Temporary Wage Increase. Copy filed.

To approve the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., CWA: $24.55/hour. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894721355021. 1619 Pierce St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894721355021, 1619 Pierce St., to Danny Robinson, 1515 Goldie Ave, Sioux City, for $374.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,356

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Danny Robinson in the sum of Three Hundred Seventy-Four Dollars & 00/100 ($374.00) ——— dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894721355021

The South Sixty-eight feet (S 68í) of the North One Hundred and Eighteen feet (N 118’) of Lot One (1) in Block Nine (9), of Higman’s Addition to the City of Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (1619 Pierce Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 19th Day of October, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Dawn Mentzer, Rolling Hills Community Services Region, presented the Rolling Hills Regional Update. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for overburden removal in the Little Sioux Park gravel pit with Leroy and Sons, Inc. for $85,600.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the contract for gravel production with Bedrock Gravel for $469,000.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to approve the reclassification of three AFSCME Senior Clerks to Clerk III within the Sheriff’s Office. Carried 3-2 on a roll call vote; Monson and Radig opposed. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 26, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 11, 2021