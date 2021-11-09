Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 26, 2021

OCTOBER 26, 2021

FORTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Coordinator, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the agenda for October 26, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 19, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $413,325.54. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Eric Bebee, 100 5thAve., Hornick, IA, to fill the vacancy for City Council, City of Hornick, recently held by Derrick Fiedler, until the next regular/general Election. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Daven Dekok, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-27-21, $18.60/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-26-21. Entry Level Salary: $17.78 to $19.53/hour.; the separation of Mark Monson, Board Member, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 10-31-21. End of Temporary Appointment.; the transfer of Tammy Blackburn, Clerk III, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-01-21, $26.54/hour, 7.7%=$1.91/hour. Position Transfer from Clerk II to Clerk III.; the transfer of Molly Burnside, Clerk III, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-01-21, $26.54/hour, 7.7%=$1.91/hour. Position Transfer from Clerk II to Clerk III.; the transfer of Cara Newman, Clerk III, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-01-21, $26.54/hour, 7.7%=$1.91/hour. Position Transfer from Clerk II to Clerk III.; and the appointment of Rea Gonzalez, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-01-21, $20.38/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 8-25-21. Entry Level Salary: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for three (3) Clerk III, County Sheriff Dept., AFSCME Courthouse: $21.54/hour. Copy filed.

To approved and authorize the Chairperson to sign deauthorization position three (3) Senior Clerks, County Sheriff Dept. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Telecom Construction (Lumen). Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the Impact 7G Processional Services Agreement. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the 2021 report of the weed commissioner. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the selection of DGR Engineering for pipeline inspection work and request a contract for the work from DGR. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive for signatures a resolution establishing a level B road system for Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION TO ESTABLISH AREA SERVICE B ROADS

RESOLUTION #13,357

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 309.57, (Code of Iowa) as amended and Woodbury County Ordinance #17, held a public hearing on October 12, 2021 to consider assigning roads to level B classification, and

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, after consultation with the County Engineer, has the authority to specify certain roads within the County as Area Service “B” roads pursuant to Iowa Code Section 309.57,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that has determined that the following roads are hereby classified as Area Service System B Roads:

Street Location

100th Street between Jasper Avenue & Jewell Avenue (Plymouth County line)

120th Street between Jewell Avenue & Knox Avenue

120th Street between Mason Avenue & Michigan Avenue

130th Street between Humbolt Avenue & Highway 140

130th Street between Jewell Avenue & Knox Avenue

130th Street between Knox Avenue & Kossuth Avenue

130th Street between Kossuth Avenue & Lee Avenue

130th Street between Lenox Avenue & Minnesota Ave

130th Street between Lucas Avenue & Lenox Avenue

140th Street between Jewell Avenue & Knox Avenue

145th Street east from Lenox Avenue

155th Street west of 3949 155th Street

160th Street between Hancock Ave & 2956 160th Street

170th Street between 2318 170th Street (Fayette Avenue) & Franklin Avenue

170th Street between 4511 170th Street (Story Avenue) & Taylor Avenue

170th Street between Humbolt Avenue & Hancock Avenue

170th Street between Moville Blacktop & Humbolt Avenue

180th Street between 3102 180th Street (Jasper Avenue) & 3197 180th Street (Jewell Avenue)

180th Street between Pocahontas Avenue & Safford Avenue

180th Street between Story Avenue & Taylor Avenue

190th Street between 2360 190th Street (Emmett Avenue) & 2460 190th Street (Garner Avenue)

190th Street between Grundy Avenue & Moville Blacktop

190th Street between Taylor Ave & 4687 190th Street (Union Avenue)

195th Street between 3112 195th Street (Jasper Avenue) & Knox Avenue

200th Street between 2343 200th Street (Emmett Avenue) & Garner Avenue

200th Street between Garner Avenue & northbound Grundy Avenue

210th Street between 2836 210th Street (Haskell Avenue) & Hancock Avenue

210th Street between 3110 210th Street (Jasper Avenue) & 3239 210th Street (Knox Avenue)

210th Street between Hancock Avenue & Ida Avenue

210th Street between Ida Avenue & Jasper Avenue

210th Street east of 4111 210th Street (O’Brien Avenue)

230th Street east of 1755 230th Street (Carroll Avenue)

240th Street between Dallas Avenue & Delaware Avenue

240th Street between Eastland Avenue & Old Highway 141

240th Street between Pocahontas Avenue & Safford Avenue

240th Street between Safford Avenue & Story Avenue

240th Street east from Delaware Avenue

240th Street west from Dallas Avenue

252nd Street between 260th Street & O’Brien Avenue

252nd Street between Lee Avenue & Lucas Avenue

260th Street between 2108 260th Street (Dallas Avenue) & Old Highway 141

260th Street between Grundy Avenue & 2663 260th Street (Moville Blacktop)

260th Street between King Avenue & Kossuth Avenue

260th Street between Knox Avenue & King Avenue

260th Street between Taylor Avenue & Union Avenue

260th Street east from Highway 31

260th Street west from Grundy Avenue

260th Street west of 3874 260th Street (Mason Avenue)

270th Street between 2006 270th Street (Dallas Avenue) & Emmett Avenue

270th Street between Emmett Avenue & Fayette Avenue

270th Street between Fayette Avenue & Old Highway 141

270th Street between Kossuth Avenue & Kona Avenue

270th Street west of 4093 270th Street (O’Brien Avenue)

280th Street between Ida Avenue & Jasper Avenue

280th Street east of 2937 280th Street (Hancock Avenue)

290th Street between 2103 290th Street (Eastland Avenue) & Emmett Avenue

290th Street between Emmett Avenue & Fayette Avenue

290th Street between Fayette Avenue & Franklin Avenue

290th Street between Franklin Avenue & 2489 290th Street (Garner Avenue)

290th Street west from Benton Avenue

298th Street east of 2663 298th Street

300th Street between Charles Avenue & Dallas Avenue

300th Street between Emmett Avenue & Fayette Avenue

300th Street between Garner Avenue & Grundy Avenue (Moville Blacktop)

300th Street between Owego Road & Franklin Avenue

300th Street east from Franklin Avenue

310th Street east from Highway 31

320th Street between Eastland Avenue & Emmett Ave

320th Street between Emmett Avenue & Fayette Avenue

320th Street between Fayette Avenue & Franklin Avenue

320th Street between Franklin Avenue & 2527 320th Street (Moville Blacktop)

320th Street between Humbolt Avenue & Hancock Avenue

320th Street between O’Brien Avenue southbound & 4195 320th Street (Osceola Avenue)

325th Street west from Moville Blacktop

Buchanan Avenue between Old Highway 75 & 275th Street

Charles Avenue between 130th Street & 1367 Charles Avenue (140th Street)

Delaware Avenue between 240th Street & 2450 Delaware Avenue (250th Street)

Eastland Avenue between 120th Street & 1277 Eastland Ave (130th Street)

Eastland Avenue between 2330 Eastland Avenue (Old Hwy 141) & 240th Street

Emmett Avenue between 270th Street & 280th Street

Emmett Avenue between 290th Street & 300th Street

Emmett Avenue between Highway 141 & 340th Street

Fayette Avenue between 270th Street & 280th Street

Franklin Avenue between 290th Street & 300th Street

Franklin Avenue between 300th Street & 310th Street

Franklin Avenue between 310th Street & 320th Street

Garner Avenue between 100th Street & 110th Street

Garner Avenue between 110th Street & 120th Street

Garner Avenue between 130th Street & 140th Street

Garner Avenue between 140th Street & 1437 Garner Avenue (150th Street)

Garner Avenue between 2717 Garner Avenue (270th Street) & 280th Street

Garner Avenue between 290th Street & 300th Street

Grundy Avenue between 210th Street & eastbound 220th Street

Haskell Avenue between 2132 Haskell Avenue (210th Street) & 220th Street

Humbolt Avenue north and east of 3081 Humbolt Avenue

Ida Avenue between 200th Street & 210th Street

Ida Avenue between 210th Street & 220th Street

Jasper Avenue between 100th Street & 110th Street

Jewell Avenue between Highway 20 & 160th Street

King Avenue between 258th Street & 260th Street

Knox Avenue between 260th Street & Deer Run Trail

Knox Avenue between 3041 Knox Avenue (Kossuth Avenue) & Old Highway 141

Kossuth Avenue between 2314 Kossuth Avenue (230th Street) & 245th Street

Kossuth Avenue between 260th Street & 270th Street

Kossuth Avenue between Highway 20 & 160th Street

Lenox Avenue between 1710 Lenox Avenue (170th Street) & 180th Street

Lucas Avenue between 100th Street & 110th Street

Lucas Avenue between 140th Street & 150th Street

Lucas Avenue between 150th Street & Highway 20

Lucas Avenue between 160th Street & 170th Street

Lucas Avenue between 1706 Lucas Avenue (170th Street) & 180th Street

Lucas Avenue between Highway 20 & 160th Street

Mason Avenue between 120th Street & 130th Street

Mason Avenue between 280th Street & Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue between 240th Street & 250th Street

Newton Path east from Osceola Avenue

Newton Path west from Osceola Avenue

Osceola Avenue between 2219 Osceola Avenue (220th Street) & 230th Street

Osceola Avenue between 230th Street & 240th Street

Osceola Avenue between 2909 Osceola Avenue (290th Street) & 300th Street

Osceola Avenue between 300th Street & Danbury Blacktop

Owego Road between Fayette Avenue & 300th Street

Pocahontas Avenue between 230th Street & 240th Street

Pocahontas Avenue between 240th Street & 250th Street

Pocahontas Avenue south from 335th Street to county line

Sidney Avenue between 190th Street & 1937 Sidney Avenue (200th Street)

Snake Trail west of 3438 Snake Trail

Story Avenue between 240th Street & 250th Street

Story Avenue between 250th Street & 260th Street

Story Avenue between Highway 20 & 160th Street

Taylor Avenue between 250th Street & 260th Street

Taylor Avenue south from 330th Street

Union Avenue between 290th Street & Highway 175

Wayside Avenue south from 1516 Wayside Avenue (Highway 20) to Cushing city limits

Woodbury-Ida Co. Line north from 3087 Woodbury-Ida County Line Road

Said level B status shall be effective when appropriate signs giving notice of reduced maintenance are erected.

Passed and approved this 12th day of October, 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(C278)ó79-97 with Dixon Construction, Correctionville, IA, for $175,979.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(C274)ó73-97 with Prahm Construction, Slayton, MN, for $513,120.22. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the contract for gravel purchase with Bedrock Gravel for $168,750.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve a new building for training at Prairie Hills using MRHD grant funds. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 2, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

