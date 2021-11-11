Gregory Edwards

Gregory “Eddie” Lee Edwards, 40, of Correctionville, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Rev. Carl K. Benge and Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be held at later date. A visitation was held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at the FNB Bank of Correctionville to John Edwards or Angie Edwards for the Greg Edwards memorial fund. A live-streaming of the service will be provided through the Grace United Methodist Church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/graceumccville/. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Gregory “Eddie” Lee Edwards was born September 4, 1981 to Leroy and Nancy (Urban) Edwards in Cherokee, Iowa. He was raised in Correctionville and graduated from River Valley High School. Eddie was a chef or worked on the cook line for many years. He enjoyed cooking, darts, bumpin’, fishing and hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Trinity Joy Edwards (Trenten) of Sioux City, IA; son, Tanner James Edwards of Correctionville, IA; daughter, Nativity Lee Edwards of Correctionville, IA; father, Leroy (Maran) Edwards of Correctionville, IA; siblings, Lindsay Edwards (Don Paris), John (Katie) Edwards, Hope Edwards and Angie Edwards (Devon Voss); nieces and nephews, Harmony, Carson, Warren, Kaya, MaKinlee, Aydan, Gracelynn, Tristan, Elijah and Blaine; and one great-niece on the way.

Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Edwards; grandmothers, Marcella Streed and Myrna Urban; and uncles, Danny Florke and Ricky Joe.