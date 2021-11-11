Jeannie Crick

Jeannie K. Crick, age 73, of Moville, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at her home of Moville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 06, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Moville with the Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville at a later date. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 05, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the church.

Jeannie was born on June 20, 1948 to Howard “Bud” Chapman and C. Catherine “Kay” (Carroll) Chapman in Sioux City, Iowa. On July 25, 1969 she was united in marriage to John “Jeff” Crick at the Moville United Methodist Church. She lived in Moville for all of her life except for three years when, as newlyweds, they made their home in Indiana near Jeff’s family. In 1972 they returned to Moville where their three children Jodi, Justin and Janna were born and raised.

While in high school, she enjoyed teaching ballet while working at “Kay and Jeannie Kay’s Dance Studio”, and later held positions at a Recording Studio in Indiana, Wilson Trailer, secretary at Moville United Methodist Church, long-time billing manager for George Georgeson Apartments, and clerk at Bleil Chapman Auctioneers. She attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux City and received her degree.

She was a long-time member of the Wink-Sparks Legion Auxiliary Post #303, and handled membership enrollment for many years. She was an active volunteer in her community serving meals at the Moville Senior Center, delivering Meals on Wheels, serving with the United Methodist Women’s Group, and the Coop Classic. She handled billing and bookkeeping for the Moville Ambulance Squad for more than 35 years.

She had many hobbies and interests but number one was taking care of her family. A devoted wife and mother, she doted on her family and extended family by always keeping the cookie jar full, front door open (“don’t knock, come on in”) and delicious meals on the table at all times. She loved cooking cabbage and kielbasa for a crowd at St. Patrick’s Day and bringing an incredible taco salad (by request) to family gatherings.

Born into a rodeo family, Jeannie excelled at barrel racing and was an all-around rodeo competitor along with rodeo secretary duties. She won “Hard-Luck Cowgirl” award for rodeo-ing on her horse “Old Blue” (who often took her on a runaway). She loved dancing and teaching dance to her group of “Elderberries” at the local Senior Center. Jeannie was very musical and could play nearly any musical instrument, including the accordion.

She loved Elvis, crocheting, Tastee Inn and Out, insisting someone was pregnant (perhaps even when they weren’t), giving her young children “good haircuts”, “old lady” volleyball, and all Woodbury Central events. She was known for her sharp wit, making you laugh while maintaining a straight face, game show prowess, contagious giggle and always having a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her father Bud Chapman, mother Kay Chapman and brother Dennis Chapman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jeff Crick, daughter Jodi (Bret) Peterson of Moville, Iowa, son Justin (Amy) Crick of Norwalk, Iowa, and daughter Janna (Scott) Hiemstra of Kingsley, Iowa; grandchildren Laci (Chris) Peterson of Bogard, Missouri, Dakota (Presley) Peterson of Washington, Missouri, JoLee Sprinkle, Haley and Hudson Hiemstra of Kingsley, Iowa, Leah and John Crick of Norwalk, Iowa and great-grandchildren Tatum and Londynn Peterson of Washington, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wink-Sparks American Legion Auxiliary Post #303 with memo line “Flagpole Project”.