Karen Wilcox

Karen E. Wilcox, 82, of Correctionville passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Rock Branch Methodist Church in rural Correctionville, Iowa. Burial will be at Rock Branch Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with family present at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Karen was born August 28, 1939, Correctionville, IA the daughter of Melvin and Luella (Wiese) Beers. She grew up in rural Correctionville graduating from high school in 1957 and attended Wayne State Teachers College and graduating from Morningside College in 1962 with her teaching degree.

Karen and Leonard Wilcox were united in marriage in 1962. She also continued her education by attending summer school in Montana. Karen was a high school business teacher in Correctionville for 5 years before taking a pause from teaching to raise her daughter and son.

After her children were in college, she pursued her recertification to teach and then returned to teaching in the same room for ten years at Correctionville High School.

She was a member of the Rock Branch United Methodist Church, rural Correctionville, Iowa, where she played the piano and organ for church for 50 years. She taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was the church secretary for many years. Karen enjoyed church activities, traveling, spending time attending her grandchildren’s activities and reading. Karen and Leonard enjoyed dancing, attending several dance functions for square dance, country dance and polkas.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard, of Correctionville, IA; a daughter, Renee (Troy) Jerman of Ames, IA; a son, Ryan (Debra) Wilcox, Correctionville, IA; three grandsons, Austin Wilcox (Kourtney) of Correctionville, IA, Braden Wilcox of Correctionville, IA and Ty Jerman of Ames, IA; and two granddaughters, Teona Jerman of Shawnee, KS, and Karli Anderson (Cullen) of Ames; and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh Anderson of Ames, IA; a sister, Marlene (Darrell) Kirstine of Utah; and two brothers, Byron (Cyndie) Beers of Arizona and Duane (Marcia) Beers of Colorado.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Luella Beers.