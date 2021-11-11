Marjorie Sanderson

Marjorie Jeanine Sanderson, 57, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home.

A short prayer service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation and Lunch will follow the service at the funeral home.

Marjorie was born May 22, 1964, in Sioux City, the daughter of Phillip and Lucia (Ketelsen) Sanderson. She was baptized and confirmed Lutheran. Marj started school in Anthon and later Moville where graduated from Woodbury Central. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree at USD and her Master’s at the University of Denver. After graduation she worked for Lutheran Social Services, for many years. Marjorie was last employed at the Boys and Girls Home of Sioux City, which was a job she loved.

She loved spending time with her family and going to lunch with her mom and dad. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad, and taking care of her many different pets over the years.

Marj is survived by her parents, Phillip (Joyce) Sanderson of Hornick; sister, Phyllis (Brent) Hopp of Estherville, Iowa; two nieces, Kesley (Tyler) Buchardt and their sons Finley and Kaden, and Tiffany (Mike) Day and daughter Lillian; best friend, Paula (Tom) Mannig; and many other friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lucia; and an infant brother, Robert.