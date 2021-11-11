Nancy Merkel

Nancy K. Merkel, age 78, of Cushing, passed away on Friday, November 05, 2021 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cushing with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be held at later date the Memorial Park Cemetery of Mason City, IA. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Nancy Kay Merkel was born August 6, 1943 in Mason City, Iowa to Eugene and Delores (Otto) Muller. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1961 then continued her education at Mason City Junior College in Mason City and the State College of Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Nancy was united in marriage to Gary LeRoy Merkel on May 31, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. They moved to Cushing in 1965 and built a new house in 1972. To this union two children were born, Michael and Michele.

Nancy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cushing where she was involved in the church council, served as the church secretary and was a sponsor leader for Luther League. She worked at the Correctionville Specialty Care and taught swimming lessons.

She was an active volunteer in the community. Nancy served as a chairman for the Siouxland Regional Housing Authority for 33 years, was a member of the Woodbury County Community Action Agency, coordinated volunteers for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was an avid Coca-Cola collector, even attending the Coke convention in Atlantic, Iowa. She enjoyed attending auctions, collecting antiques and refinishing furniture. She liked golfing and bowling in ladies league, attending card club, gardening and boating and was a season ticket holder for the Sioux City Musketeers.

She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors chopping wood for the fireplace, wood burning stove and their chiminea. For 33 years Nancy and Gary went to Baudette, MN on a fishing trip where Nancy really didn’t do much fishing but instead picked blueberries or helped the resort owners by painting cabins. After winning a trip to Mexico, Nancy and Gary spent many winter trips enjoying Mexico. Nancy had a soft spot for animals, often adopting strays into their home. She and Gary enjoyed attending car shows with their two restored cars, “Alphie,” the Alfa Romeo and “Eddy, the Edsel. Above all, she loved caring for her grandchildren and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, Gary of Cushing, IA; son, Michael Merkel of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Michele (Al) Eiklenborg of Hampton, IA; grandchildren, Trevor Eiklenborg of Hampton, IA, Nadilee Eiklenborg (Johnny Guerrero) of Cedar Falls, IA, Krystle (Ben) Hesse of Mason City, IA; twin great-grandsons, Hunter and Fischer Hesse of Mason City, IA.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Eugene; and brother, Donald Muller.