Scott Semple

Scott G. Semple, 64, of Lawton, Iowa, died Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family following a brave two year battle with Pancreatic cancer.

Memorial Services were held at 11 am Friday, November 5th at Waterbury Funeral Services of Sioux City, IA at 4125 Orleans Ave with Rev. Benjamin Perkins officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to service time with lunch immediately following.

Scott George Semple was born on May 14, 1957 in Sioux City, IA, the son of Norman and Madonna (Edwards) Semple. Scott graduated from West High School in 1975. On September 16, 1977 Scott was united in marriage to Kay Jensen.

Scott worked at Burlington Northern Railroad for several years and then in the late 80’s he began his career in paper and chemical sales at Western Paper. He was a top salesman for many years and built long lasting friendships with many of his customers until his retirement in May of 2019.

Scott enjoyed collecting old things and buying and selling cars, he was very proud of his 1963 Corvette that he bought when he was 16 and told many stories about winning drag races in Riverside with it.

He made lots of memories traveling with his family to the Black Hills of South Dakota and camping in Yankton his whole life. During his illness Scott took interest in repurposing wood into beautiful patriotic pieces. Scott was a true patriot and loved his country.

Scott loved his four grandsons very much and instilled many life lessons in them including, “buy low and sell high”. His grandkids will remember him always joking with them and asking, “You got that $5.00 you owe me”?

Scott will be remembered most for his infectious snorting laugh, loud personality, great sense of humor, and the BEST dad jokes. (Also for being very, very frugal).

Scott is survived by his wife Kay, son Matt (Heather) Semple of Lawton, daughter Abby (Brandon Cunningham) of Sioux City, four grandchildren, Gage Semple, Grady Semple, Cooper Schmitt and Briggston Cunningham, brothers Mike (Denise) Semple of Sioux City, Dick Semple of McCook Lake, South Dakota and Mark Semple, of Sioux City, his sister Jody Cameron of Sioux City, Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and his life-long best friend, Doug (Teri) Ping of Mt. Pleasant, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Kirk Semple and a special sister-in law Josie Semple.